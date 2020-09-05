I climbed up through the overgrown field and managed to find my tree stand in the darkness.
I’d taken my time and hadn’t overheated for once, and settled in to wait for daylight. Slowly objects became visible as the gloom dissipated and I kept a sharp eye out for deer.
A sudden motion caught my attention and I reached for my rifle, then stopped.
Whatever it was appeared too small to be a deer, but larger than a raccoon or a possum. Then the animal stepped out into the field and I saw it was a large red fox.
The fox stood for some time looking carefully around and once satisfied the coast was clear, cocked his ears forward and slowly began working through the grass and small bushes.
The fox moved more like a cat than a dog, a sinuous forward motion stealthier and flowing, pausing often, looking intently about, a paw raised delicately, not the bold, quartering, rapidly moving motions of a dog or coyote more intent on covering ground than stealth.
After several minutes, the fox stopped, his head cocked to one side, listening. He turned and stalked three feet forward then drew his feet close together, head held eye looking fixedly before him, a perfect picture of intense concentration. His ears rotated slightly as did his head as he tried to locate the exact location of the sound. Then, picking his spot, he leaped some 3-4 feet high in the air before pouncing downward, his head disappearing into the grass between his front feet.
He must have been just inches off the target as his head snapped to the side and then rose with a fat mouse in his jaws. His entire body language showed how pleased he was with his catch.
It was light enough now for a picture and I carefully pulled my camera from my pocket, but the noise it made alerted the fox, which immediately dashed off. I was upset I’d spooked him; he was fascinating to watch and beautiful to behold. His glossy, rich-red coat glistened and the large, bushy, white tipped tail was full and lush. He obviously was in prime condition.
RED FOXES are the largest of the true foxes and perhaps the most widely distributed of the dog family or Carnivora. They’re found across most of North America, Europe and Asia, as well as parts of North Africa, living in a diversity of habitats: deserts, forests, grasslands and mountainous terrain. They are very well adapted for survival and are not especially picky about their diets, eating most anything they can catch or scavenge.
One night many years ago, my daughter Chrissy and I were spotting deer in Allegheny State Park. The air was filled with large moths, they were everywhere, and as we turned down Red House from the top of Interstate Parkway we saw a fox beside the road. We slowed down to a crawl to better observe him and the fox immediately dashed onto the road and into our headlight beams. The plentiful moths were clearly illuminated and the fox began rapidly catching them. We were fascinated with his coordination as he fed, sometimes leaping up, standing on his hind legs or snapping one off the pavement, but the moths were so thick, he just trotted in front of us for the most part whipping his head from to side picking them out of the air. He stayed in front of us for over a mile, constantly eating before trotting off into the forest. It takes many, many moths to fill a fox’s belly, but insects are loaded with protein, vitamins and minerals. It’d been a good, nourishing night for him and we were glad to have been so helpful. I’ve also seen them eating grasshoppers in the fields when I was hunting woodchucks.
RED FOXES, Vulpes vulpes, live about 2-5 years in the wild and can weigh between five and 31 pounds according to subspecies, location and feed. They stand between 14 and 20 inches high at the shoulder. Female foxes are called vixens and the beautiful coloration of foxes has very flatteringly been transformed to human use.
Scientists discovered migrating birds use the earth’s magnetic field to pinpoint their location, keeping them on their correct course, especially over large stretches of ocean where landmarks are nonexistent. Recent studies seem to indicate that foxes hunting in deep snow or very high grass where it’s impossible to see their prey may actually use the earth’s magnetic field to catch their prey.
The studies suggest foxes may see some type of magnetic shadow or image on its retina always pointing true north. Aligning the shadow with sound the fox can position itself at the exact same distance from its prey. In other words, think of a thin ring in your eye. You align yourself with a sound and move forward until the ring touches the source. When it does, you know you’re exactly three feet from that sound and you can jump up and come down right on target. How cool is that?
Foxes’ biggest predators in this area are coyotes who seem to have a taste for their smaller cousins. Red foxes cannot climb trees like gray foxes can and have no way to escape other than hiding in a burrow and under a rock or using their smarts to throw their pursuers off track. Due to their ability to more easily escape, gray fox populations have increased in our location, for a handy tree is always available.
As mentioned, red foxes are smart and wily. So much so that the words fox and intelligence are almost interchangeable. Foxes’ smarts allow them to adapt easily to a wide variety of conditions, methods of catching prey, avoiding traps and giving trailing dogs the slip in jolly old England during fox hunts. If a fox finds your chickens or rabbits you better have a bullet proof hen house or rabbit enclosure or he’ll find a way in.
Since foxes are largely nocturnal they’re seldom seen during daylight and few know how many are actually in the neighborhood, but when snow falls it’s not uncommon at all to see tracks where you believed there wasn’t a single fox around.
Foxes are fascinating and beautiful creatures, keeping down the mice population while adding variety and spice to the woods around us. It’s a shame they’re so secretive and difficult to see and appreciate.