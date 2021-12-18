I absolutely love to hunt whitetail deer.
Some of my earliest memories are of my family’s hunting preparations and, of course, the long-awaited first day when all left before I woke up and returned after dark, many times with deer. I’d stand beside the bucks in awe, dreaming of the day when I’d be able to hunt.
Now I’m fortunate enough to be able to hunt whitetails in other states which isn’t without risk. You never know how reputable the outfitter is until one hunts with them. Last year, a group of us traveled to Ohio for the late muzzleloader season and none of us shot a deer. Ouch, that was a tremendous disappointment.
So, when I was contacted by good friend Clayton Bonawitz for a late season muzzleloader hunt in Kentucky, I was skeptical. He’d met Carl Doron of Snipes Creek Western Kentucky Deer Hunting at the Harrisburg Sports Show and had been tremendously impressed by his in-depth knowledge of whitetails, insights unique to Carl. As we talked, I suddenly felt a strong impression to book the hunt despite last year’s disastrous outing.
Clayton called my other buddies and a few days later Al Lingenfelter of Bear Creek Wineries called back and said he’d read some very negative comments on Facebook about Snipes Creek. That cast a pall over the whole hunt after last year’s bitter experience. However, because of Clayton’s positive personal experience with Carl, we decided to go anyway, the others declining.
We later discovered some nasty individuals who hated out-of-state hunters and were jealous of the quantity and quality of trophy bucks Carl’s management strategy had created made an almost identical sight named Snipes Creek and posted many untrue, hurtful things. Carl contacted Facebook, but they declined to take action. The world can be very unfair at times, can’t it?
LAST THURSDAY, we began our 13-hour drive to the hunt near Murray, Kentucky, arriving around 7 p.m. after dodging some deer on the way in, always a good sign. Carl welcomed us with open arms and pointed to the fireplace. There sizzling over the glowing coals were some beautiful steaks. Now that’s the way to start a hunt.
Over dinner and the next day, we learned a lot about the area and Carl’s management style. We were stunned to hear he never hunts a single day during October or the first week of November; not even a camera is placed. This allows the bigger, wiser bucks to feel secure while making their rub lines and scraps. When rifle hunting begins, those bucks are committed to their areas and cannot establish a new territory elsewhere. Wow.
His blinds are perfect and carefully thought out. Eight-inch high windows run the length of three walls, opening downward. You can see out easily, the deer have difficulty seeing in. Brilliant. Some windows in areas of high sunlight have darker areas placed over portions to help keep you hidden. Also, no doe hunting is allowed. His knowledge goes on and on, but those three examples give you a glimpse of his meticulous thought process and preparation.
SATURDAY muzzleloader opened and I hunted a box blind bordering a soybean field. Four ravines led to the field and I followed a line of fresh scrapes to the box blind. It was very warm in the morning, I saw nothing. Back to the cabin for a great lunch and back at 2 p.m. Just as dusk fell, seven doe crossed the field, but no bucks followed. The following day I saw several small bucks and doe from a comfortable, well-camouflaged ladder stand. The third morning I saw three doe and a 4-point.
The last afternoon I sat in the Bird Cage stand. It looked over a rolling field surrounded by draws and thick cover. Big bucks had been seen the previous two days. One never offered a shot and the other, a big palmated 9-point, was saved by a lady hunter’s defective scope. Talk about bad luck, but it was a cheaper scope and should have been replaced by a quality brand as I have written about and stressed before.
I was excited and followed Carl’s every instruction. I’d left my binoculars at camp. Too much unwanted motion, Carl warned. A big buck stands for long periods just looking and he may be anywhere around you. Any movement is a big risk.
At 4 o’clock a very nervous doe appeared at 180 yards, followed by two fawns. She crossed and disappeared into the wood line. I sat motionless and 20 minutes later another deer stepped into the field. I immediately saw antlers. How long had he been there just looking?
When his head was down, I lowered the window carefully and cranked the scope to 10-power. The antlers blended into the background, but didn’t appear large. However, just before reaching the wood-line he stopped at 174 yards, raising his head.
The sunlight lit up a beautiful set of antlers. Holy cow, a shooter. Ignoring my pounding heart, I aimed carefully and squeezed the trigger. The rifle roared and just before the billowing smoke cloud blinded me, I saw him flinch and turn. Then the cloud blotted out all sight, but the gusting wind blew it rapidly to the side and I saw him disappear into a briar thicket. Did he stumble slightly just before he vanished? I thought he had.
I called Carl on the cell and when he arrived we couldn’t find a blood trail, not a drop. Fortunately, the buck was lying just 20 yards into the cover. What a relief, I was thrilled to find him so easily.
“That’s a nice buck, Wade,” Carl said, dragging the big deer into the field. I was grinning like a Cheshire cat.
“I never moved, Carl, left the binoculars home, did just as you asked.”
Carl grabbed my hand and shook it. “Told ya,” he said with a huge smile. “Never make an unnecessary motion, ever.”
Maybe this old dog isn’t too old to learn after all.