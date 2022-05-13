ALFRED – Alfred State’s Madeline Keyes recently earned two top 10 finishes at the IHSA National Championships in Harrisburg, Pa.
Keyes, the Hi-point rider in the region, qualified for the western equestrian nationals in three divisions. She finished seventh in the open individual reining competition, 10th in the open individual horsemanship division and just outside the top 10 in the American Quarter Horse Association Hi-point rider class.
Western Equestrian head coach Rose Stayer-Ruffner was impressed by Keyes’ accomplishments.
“The talent, drive and determination that it takes a rider to make it to the national level in this sport is remarkable. Earning a spot in three events at nationals and being in the ribbons even more so. Madeline is the fifth rider from Alfred State College that has competed and placed on the national stage since 2017.”
The IHSA consists of 400 member colleges with over 10,000 members. Less than 4% of those riders qualified for the 2022 National Championships.