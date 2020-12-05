Lead has been the choice of bullet makers for as long as there’s been firearms.
In fact, lead seems to have been made for that very fact.
First of all, it’s very dense and heavy. Bullets need weight to maintain their velocity. What can you throw further, a wadded up piece of paper or a baseball? Though the difference here is an exaggerated one, the principle remains the same. Given the same starting velocity, the heavier object will retain its velocity for a longer period of time.
An object’s diameter also affects its ability to retain velocity and fly a greater distance. A smaller object of the same weight has less wind resistance than a larger one weighing the same. A steel ball bearing at 1,000 feet per second will travel further than a baseball of the same weight and speed.
But we’re not done yet. The length of an object in relation to its weight affects its ballistics or flight path. Just as the smaller diameter of the ball bearing allowed it to retain its speed better than a baseball, changing the ball bearing’s shape to that of a broom stick will further improve how it flies and how far it flies.
Very basically, the sectional density of a bullet is its weight divided by the diameter squared. The higher the number, the better the bullet flies. In simpler terms, the longer the bullet of the same diameter, the greater the penetration and the further it will fly.
EARLY firearms used round balls. As time went on, the military discovered that the longer, narrower bullet shape flew further. Having the ability to shoot further was a great advantage, especially if someone was shooting back. In a short period of time, round balls were obsolete in the militaries of the world.
As bullet development progressed and powders improved, the very large 50-caliber (half inch) bullets and balls began to be replaced by bullets of much smaller calibers, averaging approximately 30-caliber. Some were smaller, some larger depending on the country. Black
powder propelled round balls about 1,500 feet per second. New powders pushed bullets over 2,000 feet per second up to almost 3,000 fps. It was quickly discovered that lead wasn’t hard enough to take the heat and pressure generated as it was driven down the rifling of the barrel. Then someone had the bright idea of putting a lead core inside a thin, copper jacket and solved the problem. The copper jacket was hard enough to not strip off in the rifling, but soft enough not to injure the barrel.
The copper jacketed, lead core bullet was a perfect combination and has been used for over 120 years with great success.
Hunters and bullet makers, however, are always attempting to make the perfect bullet and the basic design has been tweaked many times.
INITIALLY, the lead core and the copper jacket were not stuck together in any way.
The tapered shape of the bullet held everything firmly in one piece until the bullet struck something. Older hunting bullets, especially lighter, higher velocity bullets then exploded on impact, or as they were deformed, came apart, lead core and jacket separating and failing to penetrate deeply. On varmints, this was a perfect combination, but on big game it could result in a wounded animal, the bullet making a surface wound only and not reaching vital organs.
The first attempt to rectify this problem was undertaken by John Nosler, who wounded a large moose when the bullet he was using didn’t penetrate. Ethical hunter that he was, John went to the drawing board and designed the Nosler Partition Bullet. Ingeniously, John made the copper jacket in an “H” shape, lead in front and behind the cross leg of the “H”. The front expanded perfectly, but the stout rear of the bullet held together, penetrating deeply. That was in 1946 and you can’t go wrong even today using Nosler Partitions. They always work.
Once John set the bar, other bullet manufacturers had to play catch up. Hornady thickened the rear of their jackets and put a deep cannelure about halfway up the bullet itself. The cannelure stops the bullet from expanding past it and holds the projectile together. It works very well for a modest price.
Next, companies began soldering the copper jacket and lead core together. With a tapered jacket, thick in the rear and thin up front this works well also.
John Nosler also invented the use of plastic tips on bullets, his Ballistic Tips were highly accurate, looked great and shot flat. Originally they may have been a little too fragile in some circumstances, but that problem has long been solved, and they are one of my favorite hunting bullets, creating a large wound cavity and quick kills.
Then, as the use of lead became more and more of a political issue, Barnes Bullets took a new direction. In 1985, Randy Brooks thought an all copper bullet would not only eliminate the need for lead and simplify the production process, it would create the ideal hunting bullet as well.
We’ll see how he fared in next week’s article.