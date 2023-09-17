CUBA — After taking a 2-0 lead and being pushed to overtime by Wellsville, the Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale boys soccer team survived with a goal from Anderson Siegel to win 3-2.
Tanner Lewis put CRH (3-2-10 ahead initially in the non-league game with an assist from Jacob Elliott before Robert Childs’ penalty kick — earned with a foul drawn by Braeden Wight — made it 2-0.
Wellsville (2-3) made its rally with an unassisted Blake Kalkhof goal and an Aiden Cowburn assisted by Cooper Brockway.
“This was our Homecoming game and I thought it was really an excellent performance from my guys,” CRH coach Rob Wight said. “We got the 2-0 lead and switched off and Wellsville really made us pay. We are improving every game and I can’t wait until we can finally put together a full 80 minutes. My front three did an excellent job of creating chances all game, especially Braeden Wight drawing the PK for the second goal.”
CRH goalkeeper Alex Baron made six saves while his counterpart, Wellsville’s Gavin Haggerty, kept the Lions in the game with 10 saves.
“The OT goal was just a lot of individual brilliance from Braxton Clark who played a long ball in behind and Anderson Siegel who knocked it in with a beautiful finish,” Rob Wight added.
ALLEGANY COUNTY II Andover/Whitesville/ Jasper-Troupsburg 7, Friendship/Scio 0
ANDOVER — Robert Bradley scored six goals for Andover/Whitesville/Jasper-Troupsburg (4-2) in their resounding win over league opponents Friendship/Scio (1-6).
In goal for AWJT was Skyler Orpet who made eight saves on the night and recorded a clean sheet. F/S keeper Deacon Brown made 11 saves in the loss.
NON-LEAGUE Olean 10, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
OLEAN — Brady Frame scored three goals and Alex Linderman had a trio of assists to pace a big day for the Olean (2-5) offensive attack, the Huskies’ second consecutive win.
Andre Fratercangelo scored twice. Scoring once each were Adrian Bohdanowcyz, Connor Hogle, William Crosson, Brennan Kielar and Brady Riehle, who also had two assists. Tyler Camp and Karsten Stadtler were each credited for an assist.
Olean goalkeeper Braylon Torres made one save in the shutout.
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 1-5.
Fillmore 7, C.G. Finney 0
FILLMORE — Henry Sardina scored twice and assisted on two other goals, including a first-minute strike by Layton Sanasith, to lead Fillmore (5-0).
Sanasith scored twice, Eben Schilke had two assists and Zach Sisson, Isaiah Sisson and Kalen Beardsley scored one goal each. Jack Boon and Jack Cool each had an assist.
Brayden Hennard made three saves in goal for the Eagles.
“It was another great team effort for us tonight to earn our fifth shutout to start the season,” Fillmore coach Jarrett Vosburg said. “With a program like Finney, it was huge for Layton Sanasith and Henry Sardina to get us going early with a goal in the first minute. Credit to Finney for a bend but don’t break mindset that kept things very competitive in the first half. They’re a team that’s been bit by the injury bug a bit, so if they can get healthy, I expect them to be their usual tough selves come sectionals time. But, I’m proud of our defense once again.
“The goal scorers rightfully get plenty of praise, but the effort we have consistently gotten from our back four to start this season has been phenomenal. We have a number of tough contests next week, so we’ll enjoy this weekend and get back to work on Monday with our preparations.”
GIRLS SOCCER NON-LEAGUE Friendship/Scio 4, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 3
SCIO — In a back-and-forth game where neither team led by more than a goal, Friendship/Scio (3-2) rallied three times from one-goal deficits to finally take the lead on a 79th minute goal by Alexis Crossley, assisted by Morghyn Ross.
For Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale, Cloey Larabee scored all three goals, one assisted by Brynn Lavery, one unassisted and one from a free kick.
Nevaeh Ross scored twice, both with Crossley assists, and Morghyn Ross scored on a penalty kick for F/S.
Grace Drumm made six saves for F/S, while Annaleece Melton had three saves for CRH (2-3, 1-1).
“Scio/Friendship has been playing some good soccer lately,” CRH coach Aaron Wight said. “They showed up and took advantage of their chances and really executed today.”
Fillmore 9, C.G. Finney 1
FILLMORE — With four goals and one assist, Hope Russell led the way in a runaway victory for Fillmore (6-0)
Also scoring for the Eagles were Delany Hillman, Kylee Ellsworth, Mattie McCumiskey, Tenlee Miller and Summer Friedl with one each.
Grace Russell made two assists and Rachel Hatch, Amelia Rose, Allie Mills and Ryleigh Goodliff had one each. Fillmore goalkeeper Preslee Miller made one save.
Madi Beachner made 14 saves for Finney (3-4).
“We had a lot of girls contribute tonight both in the stat line and in many other ways,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We controlled the game in the first game, but we struggled with the last touch on goal, which required us to focus just a bit more. Their goalie played a heck of a game. The key to the game was our ability to win the free ball.”