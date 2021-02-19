OLEAN — After an 0-3 start, the Olean High boys basketball team won its second game in as many nights Thursday, pulling away for a 71-56 non-league victory over Bolivar-Richburg.
Senior point guard Jason Brooks poured in 30 points for the Huskies (2-3, 1-2) in the non-league win. Kamdyn McClain added 16 points and Zion James scored 11.
For Bolivar-Richburg (1-3), Landon Danaher and Camdyn MacDonell combined for 47 of the Wolverines’ 56 points, with 26 and 21 points respectively.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IFillmore 63, Cuba-Rushford 42CUBA — Fillmore used eight different scorers, led by Will Roeske, who marked 15 points.
Dylan Valentine chipped in 10 points for the Eagles (4-0).
Brayden Lavery and Nathan Burdick had eight points each for Cuba-Rushford (2-2).
CCAA EAST IRandolph 67, Portville 36RANDOLPH — Jaiden Huntington scored 19 points to pace Randolph, while Carson Conley added 17 points on four 3-pointers.
Ashton Bushey made eight assists. The Cardinals (4-0), who have won all of their games by double-digits so far this season and held opponents to 27 points per game, raced out to a 40-16 halftime lead.
Maxx Yehl led Portville (1-2) with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
CCAA EAST IIFranklinville 48, North Collins 39NORTH COLLINS — Logan Frank scored 18 points with 18 rebounds and four steals in a gritty win for Franklinville (3-0).
Blake Frank scored a game-high 20 points for the Panthers. Matt Peters marked four steals.
“We played extremely hard and so did North Collins,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “I think the majority of their points were off of offensive rebounds. That team pounds the glass; they hit the glass really hard. We did a good job of forcing them to take not so great first shots, but they got a lot of second and third opportunities.”
Dominic Fricano led North Collins (0-3) with 20 points while Chris Smith scored 14.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 51, Pine Valley 46CATTARAUGUS — Johnny Visnesky and Clayton Frentz scored 11 points each to pace Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-2).
Also for the Timberwolves, Elijah Perkins and Josh Halterman pulled down seven rebounds each.
Kordell Oakes, a former CLV student who transferred to Pine Valley (0-2), scored a game-high 17 points.
“It was fun to play against him and see him play a good game,” said CLV coach Josh Forster.
IAC
New Life Christian 58, Gow School 36
SOUTH WALES — Double-doubles from Timothy Hutter and Judah Ampiah-Kwofi paced New Life Christian (2-3) to snap a three-game losing streak.
Hutter had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Ampiah-Kwofi had 10 points and 12 boards and Prince Terrison chipped in with 12 points.
Tyler Russel led Gow School with 14 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 54, Genesee Valley 35
WELLSVILLE — Sam Schmidt scored 14 points to lead Wellsville (3-1), while Liam McKinley had 12 points and Logan Dunbar scored 10 on the Lions’ Senior Night.
Wellsville trailed, 21-19, at halftime but outscored GV 35-14 in the second half.
“We — including me — focused on our offense early in the game and really got away from what we are about which is tough stingy defense which fuels our offense,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “In the second half, we got back to our defensive focus.”
Riley Gordon led Genesee Valley (0-4) with 14 points and Brock Ellsessor had 10 points.
Of his seniors, Auman noted, “What a great group of athletes that really exemplify what Wellsville basketball is about. They are gritty, hard working and resilient. They have all come a long way and I look forward to seeing how we can close their chapter in our program. We have a lot of work to do but all of our goals are achievable.”
AT CUBA Fillmore (63)
Voss 3 1-1 9, Rust 3 0-0 7, C. Sisson 2 1-2 7, Z. Sisson 2 0-0 4, Valentine 3 3-7 10, Ward 4 1-2 9, Colombo 1 0-0 2, Roeske 7 0-1 15. Totals: 25 6-13 63.
Cuba-Rushford (42)
Frank 2 0-1 5, Chamberlain 1 0-1 2, Lavery 3 1-2 8, Wight 2 1-3 6, Smith 1 3-4 5, Williams 1 0-0 2, Burdick 2 3-5 8, Clement 2 1-2 6. Totals: 14 9-18 42. Fillmore 21 43 59 63 Cuba-Rushford 13 25 36 42
Three-point goals: Fillmore 7 (Voss 2, C. Sisson 2, Rust, Valentine, Roeske); C-R 5 (Frank, Lavery, Wight, Burdick, Clement). Total fouls: Fillmore 19, C-R 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT RANDOLPH Portville (36)
Mathes 0 1-2 1, Griffin 0 1-2 1, Long 3 0-0 6, Gariepy 1 0-0 2, Stone 3 0-2 7, Petryszak 1 0-2 2, Petruzzi 1 0-0 3, Yehl 6 0-0 12, Sharp 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 4-9 36.
Randolph (67)
Bushey 3 0-0 7, I. Hind 4 0-0 8, D. Hind 2 0-0 6, Nelson 0 1-2 1, DeBuque 3 1-2 7, Conley 6 0-0 17, Burch 1 0-0 2, Huntington 8 0-0 19. Totals: 27 2-5 67. Portville 7 16 27 36 Randolph 16 40 62 67
Three-point goals: Portville 2 (Stone, Petruzzi); Randolph 11 (Conley 5, Huntington 3, D. Hind 2, Bushey). Total fouls: Portville 10, Randolph 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT NORTH COLLINS Franklinville (48)
B. Frank 7 4-6 20, Peters 2 0-2 6, Terwilliger 1 2-2 4, L. Frank 5 7-8 18, Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-18 48.
North Collins (39)
Ebersole 0 0-1 0, Teijeira 2 0-2 4, Warsaw 0 1-2 1, Smith 6 2-6 14, Fricano 10 0-0 20. Totals: 18 3-11 39. Franklinville 11 21 34 48 North Collins 10 15 23 39
Three-point goals: Franklinville 5 (B. Frank 2, Peters 2, L. Frank); NC 0. Total fouls: Franklinville 21, NC 13. Fouled out:
L. Frank (F).
AT CATTARAUGUS Pine Valley (46)
Sercu 6 0-0 12, Gugliemi 2 0-0 6, Libby 3 3-6 9, Oakes 6 4-4 17, West 1 0-0 2, Hayes 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 7-12 46.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (51)
Colton 1 0-0 2, Allen 3 0-0 9, Perkins 1 3-4 5, Volk 2 0-2 4, Frentz 4 0-0 11, Furl 1 0-0 2, Halterman 3 0-2 7, Visnesky 3 3-5 11. Totals: 18 6-13 51. Pine Valley 5 21 36 46 CLV 12 23 35 51
Three-point goals: PV 3 (Gugliemi 2, Oakes); CLV 9 (Allen 3, Frentz 3, Halterman, Visnesky 2). Total fouls: PV 12, CLV 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
CLV won.
AT SOUTH WALES New Life Christian (58)
Hutter 7 7-10 22, Andoh 3 1-2 8, Ampiah-Kwofi 5 0-0 10, Terrison 5 1-1 12, Ofori 0 0-2 0, No. Hanson-Nortey 2 0-0 4, Na. Hanson-Nortey 1 0-0 2, Farr 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 9-17 58.
Gow School (36)
Burris 4 0-0 9, Gelman 1 1-2 3, Rhine 1 0-0 3, Russel 6 1-3 14, Walcher 2 0-0 4, Dufrane 1 0-0 2, Doronette 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 3-7 36. New Life 17 36 42 58 Gow 4 16 24 36
Three-point goals: New Life 3 (Hutter, Terrison, Andoh); Gow 3 (Burris, Rhine, Russel). Total fouls: New Life 8, Gow 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT OLEAN Bolivar-Richburg (56)
Danaher 9 8-10 26, Karnuth 2 2-4 6, Pinney 1 0-0 3, MacDonell 9 3-7 21. Totals: 21 15-21 00.
Olean (71)
James 5 0-1 11, McClain 7 0-0 16, Brooks 11 5-5 30, Potter 0 2-2 2, Ramadhan 1 0-1 3, Hoffman 2 1-1 5, Martin 1 2-2 4. Totals: 27 10-12 71. B-R 14 30 50 56 Olean 19 40 59 71
Three-point goals: B-R 1 (Pinney); Olean 7 (Brooks 3, McClain 2, James, Ramadhan). Total fouls: B-R 15, Olean 15. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean won.
AT WELLSVILLE Genesee Valley (35)
Tuttle 1 0-0 3, Murphy 2 0-0 4, Ellsessor 3 4-8 10, Sealey 1 0-0 2, Torrey 1 0-2 2, Gordon 6 0-2 14. Totals: 14 4-12 35.
Wellsville (54)
Sands 0 0-2 0, Perkins 3 1-2 8, Schmidt 6 0-0 14, McKinley 5 1-2 12, Dunbar 2 4-4 10, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Hart 2 0-0 4, Delahunt 0 0-1 0, Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 6-11 54. GV 7 21 24 35 Wellsville 15 19 37 54
Three-point goals: GV 3 (Gordon 2, Tuttle); Wellsville 6 (Schmidt 2, Dunbar 2, Perkins, McKinley). Total fouls: GV 12, Wellsville 9. Fouled out: None.