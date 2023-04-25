JAMESTOWN — Olean swept all five matches in straight sets to defeat Jamestown on the road Tuesday to improve to 4-0 early on in the boys tennis season.
Isaac Moses won first singles 6-0, 6-2 over Stefano Isabella and Cavan Boutillette and Alex Linderman won second and third, respectively, for the Huskies at the Lakewood YMCA.
Preston Conner and Luke Carlson took first doubles in a 6-4, 6-1 match with Carson Bane and Keith Miller while Alex Ash-West and Christian Oakes rolled to a win in second.
“I’m very excited about our doubles teams,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “They challenged each other last night in practice and took each other’s spots. My second doubles moved up to first and they both (first and second) played the best tennis they’ve played all season today.
My guys definitely worked on things they've practiced and they applied it to their match today. I’m excited to see where we’re going to go with doubles.”
BOYS TENNIS
Fillmore 5, Houghton 0
HOUGHTON — Eben Schilke topped Caleb Hilsher at No. 1 singles and Isaiah Sisson fended off a push from Sam Winkens (7-5, 6-2) at second singles to guide Fillmore.
Marcus Wolfer also had a singles triumph for the Eagles.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 13, North Tonawanda 6
SALAMANCA — Beya John racked up five goals and Salamanca "controlled the tempo" en route to a win.
Aubrey Hogan, Shea Monahan and Karina Crouse all added two goals while Alleyana Abrams and Leilene McComber chipped in one goal each.
Aces Stevens stopped 17-of-23 shots for the Warriors (5-2, 4-2).
BOYS GOLF
Fillmore 223, Bolivar-Richburg 257
BOLIVAR — Anderson Wiltsie’s 53 led the pack to earn medalist honors and lead a victory for Fillmore at Bolivar Country Club.
Parker Worth led Bolivar-Richburg (0-3, 0-2) with a 57 over nine holes (par 36).
In second for Fillmore (3-0, 2-0), Reid Cockle and Sam Cool tied with a 56.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 222, Cuba-Rushford 222
CUBA — Cuba-Rushford’s Sebastian Saulter and Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Chris Weaver tied for medalist honors and their teams tied on the scoreboard at Allegheny Hills.
Saulter carded a 46 for the Rebels (0-1-1) and Weaver had the same 11-over par score for GVBC. Will Guilford had a 53 for GVBC and Kaden Bell had a 55 for C-R.
Randolph 39, Salamanca 16
Jamestown 32.5, Randolph 22.5
Jamestown 39, Salamanca 16
SALAMANCA — Teammates Evan Maloney, Tyler Salvaggio and Tyler Maloney all had impressive rounds of 37 to share medalist honors and key Jamestown to a tri-match sweep at Elkdale Country Club.
Jaxon Morrison carded a 41 while Owen Nelson and Matt Beaver each had a 42 for Randolph. Ashton Clark-Sanford led Salamanca with a 47.