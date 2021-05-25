OLEAN — Mark Brown, Isaac Moses and Alex Blehar each earned straight-sets singles victories to lead the Olean boys tennis team to a 4-1 triumph over Wellsville in a non-league match on Tuesday.
Alex Linderman and Gavin Boutillette won first doubles as Olean (3-0) handed Wellsville (7-1) its first loss. The Lions got their lone point from Ryan Haggerty and Ryan Carlton at second doubles.
“I think everybody played well,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “We’re still trying to figure out our second doubles team. Mark Brown played incredibly at first singles against a really good player. It was nice to see him go after a lot of shots and he didn’t miss many against Dahlton Mattison, who’s a nice player. I’m happy with their performance.”
Olean visits Jamestown this afternoon.
BOYS GOLFHinsdale 222, Franklinville 248FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville’s Ben Payne carded a 48 to earn the medal, but Hinsdale won the team scoring.
Brett Bergstrom led the Bobcats with a 51.
Salamanca 40, Catt.-LV 15Salamanca 36, Portville 19Salamanca 28.5, Randolph 26.5Randolph 36, Portville 19Randolph 39, Catt.-LV 16Portville 29, Catt.-LV 26SALAMANCA — Jarett Pond fashioned an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors and Salamanca (15-2-1, 8-2) edged Randolph en route to a trio of wins at Elkdale CC.
The Warriors’ group effort was enough to beat a Randolph team (7-5-2, 5-3-1) led by top two scorers Owen Nelson (39) and Griffin Nelson (41).
Ryan Perkins led Portville (3-3-1, 3-6-1) with a 48 while Owen Wright paced Cattaraugus-LV (2-10, 1-8) with a 57.
Olean 30.5, Falconer 24.5FALCONER — Kamdyn McClain fired a 1-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors and Elliott Wilber notched a 38 to lift Olean at Breezewood Golf Links.
It was the 10th win of the year for the Huskies (10-6, 7-5).
Curtis Hannon had a team-best 39 for Falconer (9-11, 7-6).
GIRLS LACROSSESalamanca 12, Springville 5SALAMANCA — Marla Warrior scored 6 goals, while Ryleigh John had five goals and seven draw controls to lead Salamanca (3-1).
Karina Crouse had a goal and Monique White had an assist.
AT OLEAN
Olean 4, Wellsville 1Singles:
Brown (O) 6-0, 6-2 Mattison; Moses (O) 6-4, 7-5 Waldon; Blehar (O) 6-2 7-5 Bittel
Doubles
: Linderman/Boutillette (O) 6-1, 6-3 Schrlau/Iantorno; Haggerty/ Carlton (W) 6-3, 6-3 Aiello/Snyder
AT FRANKLINVILLEFranklinville:
Payne 48, Riling 53, Chase 69, Phillips 78
Hinsdale:
Brett Bergstrom 51, Bradley Bergstrom 54, Schwartz 57, Miller 60
AT BREEZEWOODOlean:
McClain 37, Wilber 38, Stitt 45, Brokaw 48, Pockalny 49
Falconer:
Hannon 39, Lillie 46, Reynolds 47, Pierce 47, Brainard 47
AT ELKDALECattaraugus-Little Valley:
Wright 57, Williams 61, Funke 68, Ellis 68, Harvey 70
Portville:
Perkins 48, Langdon 49, Mathes 60, Grandusky 71, Cole 72
Randolph:
O. Nelson 39, G. Nelson 41, Morrison 49, Marshall 56, Hind 59
Salamanca: Pond 35, Clark-Sanford 45, Hedlund 46, Murphy 50, Krantz 54