LAKEWOOD — For the second-straight night, the Olean High tennis team was playing a CCAA opponent in the Jamestown area.
And for the second-straight night, the Huskies blanked that opponent.
Mark Brown, Isaac Moses and Alex Blehar all earned straight-sets singles victories to guide Olean to a 5-0 triumph over Southwestern on Thursday. The teams of Alex Linderman and Aaron Aiello and Cavan Boutillette and Byron Ring chipped in doubles wins for the Huskies (5-0).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 10, Kenmore 8SALAMANCA — Marla Warrior racked up six goals as Salamanca earned a tight win to move to 4-1.
Ryleigh John added four goals while Sydnie John made nine saves for the Warriors.
BOYS GOLF
Allegany-Limestone 39, Franklinville 13FRANKLINVILLE — Michael Davis fashioned a 2-over-par 38 to claim medalist honors and lead Allegany-Limestone (13-0, 11-0) at Ischua Valley Country Club.
Alex Arabatzis carded a 41 while Cole Lechner turned in a 44 and Ryan Lechner added a 46 for the Gators.
Ari Riling led Franklinville (0-12, 0-9) with a 50.
Fillmore 181, Hinsdale 303Fillmore 181, B-R 251RUSHFORD — Dylan Valentine and Hayden Rust each carded a 6-over-par 41 to share medalist honors and key Fillmore to a pair of wins.
Anderson Wiltsy added a 47 for the Eagles (7-2). Parker Worth led Bolivar-Richburg with a 57 while Cayden Miller had a 63 for Hinsdale.
AT ISCHUA VALLEY CCAllegany-Limestone:
Davis 38, Arabatzis 41, C. Lechner 44, R. Lechner 46, Johnson 52
Franklinville:
Riling 50, Chase 61, Payne 65
AT ALLEGHENY HILLSHinsdale:
Miller 63, Brad Bergstrom 69, Schwartz 78, Brett Bergstrom 93
Bolivar-Richburg:
Worth 57, Gilliland 60, Crawford 65, Greeson 69
Fillmore:
Valentine 41, Rust 41, Wiltsy 47, Potter 52
AT LAKEWOODOlean 5, Southwestern 0Singles:
Brown (O) 6-0, 6-0 Haaksma; Moses (O) 6-0, 6-4 Livingston; Blehar (O) 6-4, 6-2 Hatch
Doubles: Linderman/Aiello (O) 6-1, 6-1 M. Leffler/N. Leffler; Boutillette/Ring (O) 6-2, 6-1 Tuvcotte/Phaneuf