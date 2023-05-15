OLEAN — Olean’s Talan Stitt made the cut after 18 holes as a top-20 golfer at the Section 6 state qualifier tournament, finishing a 27-hole day at Bartlett Country Club in 19th place.
Stitt carded an 83, making the cut of 85, after a round of 18 starting Monday morning. After a 51 over the final nine, he finished with a total of 134. He was 12 strokes behind the last spot (ninth) on the all-Section 6 team, which will compete at the state championship next month.
Also among golfers from the Big 30, Allegany-Limestone’s Ryan Lechner finished with an 86 after the first 18, just shy of the cut. Salamanca’s Ashton Clark-Sanford had a 95 and Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Owen Wright had a 100. Ellicottville’s Gian Nuzzo played as an alternate for CCAA and carded a 109.
Lewiston-Porter’s Rocco Randazzo earned Section 6 medalist honors with a total of 117 after 27 holes, leading the all-section team.
Orchard Park (340) won the team championship out of ECIC, beating the Niagara Frontier League’s Lew-Port (366), CCAA’s Southwestern (370) and Niagara-Orleans League’s Akron (386).
HS TRACK & FIELD
BOYS
Genesee Valley/Belfast 68, Fillmore 54
BELMONT — In a matchup of two of the top Allegany County teams, Thayne Cobb was part of four triumphs to key Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Cobb claimed the 200 and triple jump and ran on both the winning 1,600 and 400 relay squads, anchoring the latter. Callahan Tallman and Hayden Burnell were also double-winners for GV/B, with Tallman taking the high jump and pole vault and Burnell capturing both hurdles events. Tallman was also part of the top 400 relay team.
Henry Sardina won both the 100 and 400 and five others won single events for Fillmore, including Noah Strickland with a victory in the 800.
GIRLS
Genesee Valley/Belfast 76, Fillmore 29
BELMONT — Sophie Zillgitt was a triple-winner, taking the pole vault, 800 and high jump to propel Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Samayah Lussier (100, 200), Angel Jimerson (shot put, discus) and Allyson Hazelton (400 hurdles, long jump) each added a pair of individual victories for GV/B. Rachel Hatch (100 hurdles) and Kylie Ackerman (400) both won one event and led off and anchored, respectively, the winning 400 relay team for Fillmore.
BOYS GOLF
Genesee Valley/Belfast 207, Hinsdale 260
WELLSVILLE — Chris Weaver earned co-medalist honors with a 48 and Genesee Valley/Belfast (6-4-1) logged five of the top six scores in a victory at Wellsville Country Club.
Caden Miller shared the medal with a 48 for Hinsdale.
BOYS TENNIS
Wellsville 5, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Adam Iantorno, Joel Janssen and Jonah Mac all picked up singles wins in straight sets to key Wellsville.
Benjamin Kisel won two games in each set in a No. 2 singles loss and Zane Pangburn and Dylan Crawford dropped a hard-fought 6-2, 6-3 decision to Shane Davidson and Jayden Acker at first doubles for Bolivar-Richburg.