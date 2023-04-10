Rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic continue to expand.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated high school seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the seventh group of additions, five each to the New York and Pennsylvania squads.
New York now has 33 players and Pennsylvania 35.
When rosters are complete before the annual Media Day, May 21, squads will number some 42 players. Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Latest additions for New York were Salamanca’s Jaxon Tarr and Jason McGraw, Olean’s Chris Bargy, Bolivar-Richburg’s Trent Sibble and Frewsburg’s Patrick Spencer.
Pennsylvania’s addees are St. Marys’ Charlie Coudriet, Carter Price and David Barshinger, who was home-schooled, Sheffield’s Greg Mott Macalush and Elk County Catholic’s David Anderson.
TARR was a 5-foot-10, 195-pound offensive guard/defensive end who was Salamanca’s Defensive MVP and a Trench Trophy nominee and was also the school’s most improved baseball player. He will attend college and pursue a career in welding.
McGraw was a 5-foot-11, 155-pound wide receiver/safety who earned Rookie of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and MVP honors and twice earned Character Athlete of the Year honors at various times. He plans to be in the skills field or a strength coach. He wants to play in the Charities Classic “because football has been a big part of my life since I was six years old and fell in love with the game.” His most memorable moment playing football was “taking a kickoff back for a touchdown in a playoff game.”
Bargy was a 5-foot-10, 195-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was a Big 30 All-Star on defense and winner of OHS’ Walter Reisner Award. He was the Section 6 Class A champion and a state representative in wrestling. He will attend Alfred State for welding. He’s “excited to see how well I can compete in one last game of football.” His best football memory was “Brush and Coach Vecchio having a tee off for sprints … if Brush hit the ball farther than coach we’d have no conditioning. We had conditioning that day.”
Sibble was a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end who was the Section 5 8-man Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time Section 5 all-star plus being Defensive MVP at Bolivar-Richburg’s Homecoming Game. He will attend Binghamton University and wrestle for the school. His favorite football memory was “winning our last game of the year at BRHS.”
Spencer was a 5-foot-9, 155-pound wide receiver/safety who received the Shane Conlan team MVP Award and football Character Athlete of the Year Award. He also won the Off-Season Training Award and Basketball’s Defensive MVP. A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend Alfred University and play football majoring in exercise sciences to pursue a career in physical therapy. His favorite memory playing football was “going to sectionals my junior year.”
COUDRIET was a 6-foot-4, 175-pound quarterback/safety who was a Big 30 All-Star on offense, all-conference and a team captain who was named District 9 Player of the Week once and honorable mention eight times. He was also a large-school Northern Allegheny Baseball All-Star and on the Elk County All-Tournament team. A high honors student with a 4.0 GPA, Coudriet has yet to choose a college but will major in business administration and finance while playing collegiate sports. He said, “It’s an honor to be chosen to play in the Big 30 Game, a prestige I have dreamed of since I was a young kid.” His most memorable moment playing football was “winning the game in Karns City and catching the ball on 4th down to extend the winning drive.”
Price was a 5-foot-11, 265-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was a four-year football letterman and earned three letters in baseball. He will attend welding school and get a degree in structural and pipe welding and pursue a career in pipeline union welding. He is looking forward to playing in the Charities Classic “because it’s an amazing accomplishment and a great experience.” His best memory playing football was “winning against Karns City in the 2021 season and a great change for our football program.”
Barshinger was a 5-foot-11, 210-pound two-way tackle who will attend a technical school. His favorite memory playing football was “pushing the sled for coach.”
Macalush was a 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back/defensive end who won letters in football, basketball and track. A four-year class president, member of the National Honor Society and captain of the Envirothon Science competition team, he will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and major in physical therapy. His favorite moment playing football was “taking a swing pass 77 yards for a touchdown.”
Anderson was a 5-foot-7, 205-pound guard/middle linebacker who was Region 3’s Offensive Lineman and Defensive Player of the Year as well as ECC’s MVP. He will enter Penn State-Behrend and major in business. His favorite football memory was “my senior year going 7-3 with only 19 players on the team.”