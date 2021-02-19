MAYVILLE — Leading 31-16 at halftime, the Olean High girls basketball team had not quite put away Chautauqua Lake for the night.
The Thunderbirds climbed back in the game, holding OHS to two points in the third quarter. But the Huskies did just enough to hold on Thursday, claiming their second consecutive victory with a 46-44 win in CCAA West I play.
Chrissy Martin led Olean (2-1) with 14 points and six rebounds, while Anayah Parks-Barker scored 10 points. Micheyla Williams and Hayleigh Federowicz had six rebounds each.
“Our girls came out strong in the first half and then relaxed so we had a battle for the second half,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “Chautauqua Lake came out aggressive and we were not ready for it. They are very well-coached but we were able to just hold on for the win.”
Alexis Jacobsen scored 13 points to lead Chautauqua Lake (3-1).
CCAA EAST I
Falconer 48, Salamanca 20SALAMANCA — Tess Spangenburg scored 13 points to lead undefeated Falconer (4-0, 2-0).
Also for the Golden Falcons, Courtnee Peterson had nine points, 13 steals, seven rebounds and a block. Rachael Harper had six rebounds.
For Salamanca (0-4, 0-2), Jaeden Hubbard had eight rebounds, Jillian Rea and Bella Wolfe had seven boards each and Marla Warrior took four steals.
Portville 58, Gowanda 56
PORTVILLE — Portvile’s Mallory Welty made the winning basket, her eighth and final 3-pointer of the night, finishing with 27 points total, six rebounds and four assists.
Trailing most of the night, Gowanda took the lead midway through the fourth, setting up a back-and-forth finish. Using a screen, Portville’s Mia Hlasnick drove to set up the game winner with an assist, kicking out to Welty from deep range. Hlasnick made 10 assists.
Also for Portville, Lilly Bentley had 15 points and eight rebounds, Reggie Tkacick grabbed 13 rebounds, Mia Hlasnick had 10 assists and Mia Welty made four assists.
“We didn’t do as well as we are capable, but there are some positives to take away from the game,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Hlasnick made some beautiful passes tonight and took some great midrange shots in the paint. Mallory seemed to gain some confidence by hitting eight three’s. That’s the most I’ve seen in our gym in quite some time. Reggie had 13 rebounds, which I believe is a personal best for her.
“Lastly, Mia Welty should be commended for her defense on Gowanda’s best player, Miya Scanlan. Even after double ACL surgeries, she was able to play her man-to-man the entire game and limit her to 12 points, only scoring one bucket in the second half.”
Gowanda 0-2
Aaliyah Stevens had 13 points to lead Gowanda (0-2), Miya Scanlan scored 12 points and Gaowisas Stevens had 10.
CCAA WEST I
Maple Grove 54, Allegany-Limestone 35ALLEGANY — Maple Grove outscored Allegany-Limestone 13-3 in the third quarter as it pulled away.
Megan Fischer and Madi Price scored 16 points each and Courney Martin added 14 points for the Red Dragons (1-3).
Gianna DeRose led Allegany-Limestone (1-2) with 16 points and Jenna Louser had 11 points.
“We just made mistakes that shouldn’t happen: bad passes, and not playing controlled,” said ALCS coach Katie Duggan. “The last quarter was how we should have played all game. We are learning to play together and every day we get better.”
NON-LEAGUE
Andover 39, Genesee Valley 17ANDOVER — Livia Simon scored 18 points to pace Andover (2-3) as it doubled up Genesee Valley.
GV fell to 1-3.
AT SALAMANCA Falconer (48)
Harper 3 2-4 8, Fenton 4 0-0 9, Lundmark 1 3-4 5, Krenzer 1 0-0 2, Lynn 1 0-0 2, Peterson 3 3-7 9, Spangenburg 5 0-1 13. Totals: 18 8-16 48.
Salamanca (20)
Warrior 2 0-0 6, Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Rea 1 1-2 3, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Crouse 1 0-0 2, Monahan 2 0-0 5. Totals: 8 1-2 20. Falconer 15 29 39 48 Salamanca 6 6 15 20
Three-point goals: Falconer 4 (Spangenburg 3, Fenton); Salamanca 3 (Warrior 2, Monahan). Total fouls: Falconer 7, Salamanca 17. Fouled out:
Hubbard.
JV:
Falconer won.
AT PORTVILLE Gowanda (56)
M. Scanlan 4 1-2 12, Snyder 1 0-0 3, Kota 4 0-0 9, Young 1 0-0 3, A. Stevens 6 1-3 13, C. Scanlan 3 0-0 6, G. Stevens 4 0-0 10. Totals: 23 2-5 56.
Portville (58)
Ma. Welty 8 3-4 27, Hlasnick 4 0-0 8, Mi. Welty 2 0-0 6, Tkacik 1 0-0 2, Bentley 6 3-5 15. Totals: 21 6-9 58. Gowanda 18 29 44 56 Portville 19 33 47 58
Three-point goals: Gowanda 8 (M. Scanlan 3, G. Stevens 2, Snyder, Kota, Young); Portville 10 (Ma. Welty 8, Mi. Welty 2). Total fouls: Gowanda 12, Portville 4. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Portville won.
AT ALLEGANY Maple Grove (54)
Martin 7 0-2 14, Tarbrake 2 0-0 4, Price 5 6-11 16, Bower 1 1-2 4, Fischer 8 0-2 16. Totals: 23 00-00 00.
Allegany-Limestone (35)
DeRose 5 5-6 16, Gleason 1 0-0 2, Louser 4 2-2 11, Stayer 1 0-0 2, Lippert 1 0-0 2, Callen 0 2-2 2. Totals: 12 9-10 35. Maple Grove 12 26 39 54 A-L 7 15 18 35
Three-point goals: MG 1 (Bower); A-L 2 (DeRose, Louser).
AT MAYVILLE Olean (46)
Martin 4 0-0 8, Sweitzer 5 3-3 14, Parks-Barker 4 0-4 10, Federowicz 1 3-6 5, L. Williams 2 0-0 5, M. Williams 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-13 46.
Chautauqua Lake (44)
Obert 2 0-2 4, Henry 4 1-4 9, Roush 1 1-2 3, Alfa 2 0-0 4, Jacobsen 3 6-7 13, Weise 3 0-2 6, Woodis 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 00-00 00. Olean 13 31 33 46 Chautauqua Lake 10 16 28 44
Three-point goals: Olean 4 (Sweitzer, Parks-Barker 2, L. Williams); CL 2 (Jacobsen, Woodis). Total fouls: Olean 13, CL 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT ANDOVER Genesee Valley (17)
Herring 0 0-2 0, Aquila 2 0-2 4, Bentley 2 1-4 6, S. Burrows 2 0-0 4, Bartlett 1 0-0 2, A. Burrows 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 2-10 17.
Andover (39)
Grice 1 0-0 3, Hanks 2 0-0 4, Terhune 2 0-0 4, Brewster 1 0-0 2, Simon 9 0-0 18, Niedermaier 4 0-3 8. Totals: 19 0-3 39. Genesee Valley 2 6 11 17 Andover 7 19 27 39
Three-point goals: GV 1 (Bentley); Andover 1 (Grice). Total fouls: GV 4, Andover 11. Fouled out: None.