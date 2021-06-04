CASSADAGA — Kamdyn McClain fired a 3-over-par 35 and three others added big points with rounds in the 40s as the Olean High golf team earned a pair of victories against CCAA opponents Friday.
The Huskies cruised past Cassadaga Valley, 37.5-17.5, and did just enough to get by Jamestown, which had four players in the 40s, 28.5-26.5.
Liam Taylor (45), Drew Brokaw (47) and Talan Stitt (48) had key performances for Olean (12-6, 8-5). Evan Maloney led the Red Raiders with a 44 while Ace Pierce paced Cassadaga Valley with a 47.
BOYS GOLFBolivar-Richburg 271, Genesee Valley 330BOLIVAR — Garrett Shields carded a 50 to earn medalist honors and key Bolivar-Richburg at Bolivar Golf Course.
Addison Herring led Genesee Valley with a 63.
BOYS TENNISOlean 5, Allegany-Limestone 0ALLEGANY — Mark Brown won a battle with Marthinus Marais (6-4, 6-3) at first singles and Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutillette each added singles triumphs to power Olean.
Byron Ring and Will Snyder won a blemish-free second set for the Huskies (7-0, 6-0). Allegany-Limestone fell to 2-3.
GIRLS LACROSSE Lewiston-Porter 16, Salamanca 8
SALAMANCA — Marla Warrior and Ryleigh John had three goals apiece to lead Salamanca (6-3).
Karina Crouse and Shea Monahan each added one goal.
AT ALLEGANY Olean 5, Allegany-Limestone 0
Singles:
Brown (O) 6-3, 6-4 M. Marais; Linderman (O) 6-1, 6-3 Kondur; Boutillette (O) 6-0, 6-0 Charles.
Doubles:
Aiello/Wolfe (O) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 Volz/J. Marais; Ring/Snyder (O) 6-0, 6-0 Missel/Giannicchi
AT BOLIVAR GC Bolivar-Richburg 271, Genesee Valley 330
Bolivar-Richburg:
Shields 50, Worth 53, Day 54, Robinson 55, Gilliland 59
Genesee Valley:
Herring 63, Davis 63, Cowburn 66, Hemphill 67, McRae 71
AT CASSADAGA CC Olean 37.5, Cassadaga Valley 17.5 Olean 28.5, Jamestown 26.5
Olean:
McClain 38, Taylor 45, Brokaw 47, Stitt 48, Wilber 51
Jamestown:
Maloney 44, Salvaggio 47, Coombs 47, Christiansen 47, Powell 58
Cassadaga Valley: Pierce 47, Gierlinger 52, Frost 52, D. Rogue 55, M. Rogue 57