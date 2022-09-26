FALCONER — There was no sugarcoating this one for Phil Vecchio: his team just got beat.
The Olean High football team suffered its second straight loss after a 2-0 start, getting shut out by Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove Saturday night. The visiting Huskies mounted just 56 yards of total offense and couldn’t slow down F/CV/MG, falling 34-0 in a Section 6 Class B2 divisional game.
“They beat us in every aspect of the game of football that we can get beat in,” Vecchio said. “We got out-coached, out-physicaled, they ran the ball down our throat. We couldn't stop it. It was not a good game, not a good effort on our part. But credit goes to them, they came ready to play and did what they did. They only threw one pass the whole night because they didn't have to. Sometimes that's hard as a coach, not out-thinking yourself. They stuck to their guns. Offensively we couldn't get anything going. It was a rough game.”
F/CV/MG (3-1, 3-1) ran for 236 yards on 43 carries (5.5 yards per), led by Matt Welsh’s eight for 93 with a touchdown. Welsh also had a 25-yard touchdown catch on his team’s only passing play.
Dalton Caldwell ran for two touchdowns and Charlie Reichenbach had 10 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Brodie Little led the winning defense with 7.5 tackles. Devyn Morrison had five tackles, four for loss with two sacks.
For Olean (2-2, 2-2), Memphis App led the offense with 11 carries for 35 yards. F/CV/MG held Olean to 5-of-19 passing with two interceptions. Thomas Bates led Olean receivers with three catches for 26 yards.
Noah Gallo made a team-high 8.5 tackles, Cade Anastasia made 7.5 tackles and App made two tackles for loss.
Olean returns home to play Cheektowaga on Friday at Bradner Stadium in another B2 game. The Warriors are 2-0 in the division and handed F/CV/MG its only loss so far a week ago, 30-14.
“At the end of the day, it's gut-check time for us,” Vecchio said. “We have to play harder. We have to understand that it's a tough game, it's a physical game and we have to match other people's physicality and get after people. We're going to do a lot of competition drills this week to see who wants to play football and who doesn't.”