FALCONER — There was no sugarcoating this one for Phil Vecchio: his team just got beat.

The Olean High football team suffered its second straight loss after a 2-0 start, getting shut out by Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove Saturday night. The visiting Huskies mounted just 56 yards of total offense and couldn’t slow down F/CV/MG, falling 34-0 in a Section 6 Class B2 divisional game.

 

