OLEAN — The Olean High football team wanted to carry its ever-increasing momentum into the postseason.
It wanted to end the regular season on a four-game win streak.
Though its playoff positioning was set regardless of Friday’s outcome, it wanted to continue to play an “Olean brand” of football.
Check, check … and check.
Railey Silvis again was at the root of effort offensively, accounting for three touchdowns and 116 yards and the Huskies produced another dominant defensive outing in dispatching Maryvale, 28-8, in a Section 6 Class B-2 matchup at Bradner Stadium.
Olean (4-1) scored a touchdown in each quarter and kept the Flyers off the board until only four minutes remained in the final period, already holding a commanding 28-0 advantage at that point. It was the third-straight game that coach Phil Vecchio’s team scored four or more TDs and the third time in the last four contests that the Huskies held a team to a touchdown or less entering the fourth quarter.
“We’re really proud of the guys’ effort,” said Vecchio, who’s steered Olean to the Class B playoffs in four of his five seasons. “They were focused. We talked about getting right out and setting the tone and we scored on that first drive. It was 14-0 at halftime, and we were able to tack on two more in the second half, so again, they came in focused and took care of business.”
Jamison Pittman ran 10 times for 97 yards and started the scoring for Olean with a 15-yard TD jaunt with 3:19 left in the first quarter. Silvis finished 4-of-7 passing for 49 yards with two touchdowns and two picks and added 67 rushing yards on 13 carries. The junior signal-caller had a hand in the rest of the Huskies’ scores, posting a four-yard rushing TD in the second while hitting Jason Copella and Jason Brooks on 14-yard connections in the third and fourth frames, respectively.
But for as capable (again) as it was offensively, it was Olean’s defense that led the way once more. The Huskies held Maryvale to 21 rushing yards on 19 carries while limiting it to just 121 yards for the game and coming up with three interceptions. Copella and Aiden Nenno each had 4 ½ tackles while Nenno, Silvis and Kaleb Ramadhan had the takeaways.
“Again, the defense was fantastic,” Vecchio said. “It’s been really strong for us all year. We have a really good group of linebackers, two tough kids in the middle. I just can’t say enough of Nenno, (Julius) Childs and Pittman. They fly all over the place; Copella coming in from the secondary, guys getting to the ball.”
Olean knows the playoffs will be a different animal, especially in having to play on the road against the class’s top seed. But with four-straight wins following a season-opening loss to Maritime Charter and a couple of convincing efforts, it’s feeling good about itself heading into next week’s semifinal showdown with either fellow Big 30 foe Pioneer or Iroquois.
“Absolutely,” Vecchio said. “We feel like we’ve gotten better every week. Obviously, the further you get, the teams get better. We have to rise to the challenge of playing playoff football.”