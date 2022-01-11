ALLEGANY — The Olean girls basketball team outscored Allegany-Limestone 22-16 in the third quarter to pull away with its first CCAA West I divisional victory Tuesday night.
The Huskies won 54-41. Leah Williams led Olean (3-4) with 16 points and eight rebounds and Anayah Parks-Barker had 15 points, three assists and three steals. Jezerae Fayson grabbed six rebounds.
“We had a slow first half and then the girls came out and scored 22 in the third quarter,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker said. “They dug deep and ground a win out on the road for our first league win.”
For A-L (2-5), Madison Callen had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds and Gianna DeRose had 12 points. Emily Lippert had seven rebounds and Anna Wolfgang had six boards.
“We struggled with being able to stop Williams and Baker hit three 3-pointers for them,” A-L coach Katie Duggan said. “They (Olean) are a tough team that never gives up and fights for every loose ball. The girls are working hard and continue to improve each day.”
CCAA CENTRALPortville 49, Frewsburg 46FREWSBURG — Lilly Bentley posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, leading Portville to its first CCAA Central division victory.
Portville (7-2, 1-0) led 34-21 at halftime before holding on in the second half. Ava Haynes had eight rebounds, Mallory Welty made six assists with two steals and Jackie Scanlon made four assists.
Teghan Trocki (four steals) and Elise Sposato had 13 points each for Frewsburg (8-2). Tyra Clark grabbed 10 rebounds and Ava Jimerson had four steals.
“Tonight was a great game with a great atmosphere,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “They are an extremely quick and aggressive team and forced us to make a few foolish passes that they were able to capitalize off. They chipped away at our 13-point lead and got it down to four with about four minutes left to play. Both teams had opportunities to capitalize and neither did until about one minute left when they made an ‘and-one.’”
Off a Haynes screen, Welty found Bentley with an assist for a basket in front of the rim. Frewsburg got a put-back on its next possession, drawing the lead back to one. Finally, with 30 seconds remaining, Bentley scored again on a Welty drive and dish to all but seal the game.
“Mal broke the press right down the left sideline and turned the corner for an wrap around pass to Lilly at the block for an easy finish,” Inga Welty said. “We held them and were able to get the nice win. I am so proud of the girls for not folding when things were breaking down and finding a way to get the ‘W.’ “
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 48, Canisteo-Greenwood 24
CANISTEO — Wellsville made it 2-0 against Canisteo-Greenwood this year following a 61-39 victory in early December. Emily Costello paced the Lions (9-2) with 13 points and Marley Adams had 12 points.
Kaylee Coleman grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds with three assists, Makenna Dunbar had seven rebounds and Jaylynn Mess added four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Emily Robbins chipped in four rebounds and an assist.
Lillian Mullen led Canisteo-Greenwood (9-3) with 10 points.
“Canisteo is a really good team,” coach Michelle Alvord said. “We already played them once earlier in the year and the girls pride themselves on defense. Lillian Mullen is a really good player, she had 24 against us last time, and we focused on slowing her down. It was really a team effort. Jaelyn Knapp and Marley Adams guarded her but it was really a team effort to take her away. The girls did a really nice job. I felt like they came out hungry and were aggressive and didn’t let down.”
BOYS
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 47, Scio/Friendship 44
BELFAST — Kadin Logue and Tony Logue scored 17 points each to lead Belfast as both made five 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs (8-2) avenged a 41-32 loss from earlier this season.
Ethan Davenport led Scio/Friendship (6-5) with 26 points and Brenden Loucks had 15 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 58, Fillmore 26
YORKSHIRE — Jasiah Jarocinski paced Pioneer (7-3) with 17 points and Sam Platt added 10 points in the Panthers’ third straight win.
Will Roeske scored nine points for Fillmore (5-3).
“Pioneer just outworked us tonight,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “They were more aggressive and more physical. Hopefully we can learn from tonight and fix some of our shortcomings before playing Bolivar-Richburg on Thursday.
Wellsville 59, Bolivar-Richburg 31
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville handed Bolivar-Richburg just its second loss this season, holding the Wolverines without a double-figure scorer.
Logan Dunbar led Wellsville with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Eli Schmidt had 13 points and six assists.
Camdyn MacDonell scored nine points to lead B-R, which fell to 7-2.
“Great defensive effort tonight,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “That is a very talented team, we came out with great energy and confidence. I’m sure we will see a much different squad when they play us at home.”