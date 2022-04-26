ST. BONAVENTURE — Since returning from its Myrtle Beach trip, the Olean High softball team had only won big, taking a pair of games by a combined 30-0 count.
On Tuesday, it proved that it could pull out a tightly contested pitchers’ duel, too.
Amy Campbell made her one hit of the day a big one and Kiley Anastasia was almost unhittable as Olean topped Fredonia, 2-1, in the bottom of the seventh inning in a CCAA I West matchup at St. Bonaventure’s Joyce Field.
Tied at 1 in its final at-bats, JoJo Gibbons led off with a double. With two outs later in the frame, Campbell doubled to bring home Gibbons with the winning run and give the Huskies (4-3) the walkoff victory while handing the Hillbillies their first loss.
Anastasia struck out nine while scattering three hits and four walks and surrendering just one unearned run — in the top of the first inning. Her effort overshadowed a strong effort from counterpart Jordan Lucas, who struck out nine, walked seven and allowed seven hits for Fredonia (4-1).
“This was a great game between two good teams,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “The pitching on both sides was outstanding. Kiley pitched a gem tonight.”
Gibbons finished 2-for-3 and tallied both runs while Makenna Pancio doubled and brought in Gibbons with the tying run in the fifth. In the end, the Huskies answered that early deficit and also overcame two errors to Fredonia’s none.
“We had a few errors early, but settled in and made plays when it counted,” Anastasia added.
“I am so proud of the way the girls stepped up and won this game. There were some situations tonight that we should have bunted but I decided not to and it almost cost us the game. These girls won tonight despite their coach.”
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 13, Franklinville 8
FRANKLINVILLE — Allison Rowland went 3-for-4 as Ellicottville staved off a strong FCS effort with plenty of offense.
Keelin Finn and Ande Northrup (11 hits, 9 walks) combined on the win for the Eagles. Tied at 6 after a back-and-forth first four innings, ECS (5-2) used a three-run fifth to take control and a three-run seventh to help seal it.
Megan Jackson was 2-for-3 with a home run while Emily Ossont and Ava McKune each went 2-for-5 for the Panthers.
Salamanca 17, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 16
SALAMANCA — After surrendering a big lead over the final three innings Salamanca was not fazed.
The Warriors led 15-11 before Cattaraugus-Little Valley struck for five runs in the seventh to take the lead. But Kierstyn Klahn drove in the game-tying run and then scored on a passed ball to give Salamanca the walkoff win.
“These girls have been through a lot of moments like this so being down or being up late, nothing really bothers them,” Salamanca coach Keith Jones said. “It comes from a lot of years of losing these kinds of games and later learning how to win them with our offense like we did tonight.”
Klahn finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs while Myra Breazeale piled up two hits and six RBI for the Warriors (5-2). Emma Brown was 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBI and Jaelynne Brown was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.
Alex Minnekine went 3-for-5, drove in a pair of runs and scored four times for C-LV (0-3).
Portville 13, North Collins 8
NORTH COLLINS — In its first regulation action since April 6, Mallory Welty had a big day in multiple facets for Portville.
Welty went 4-for-6 with a double, four RBI and a run scored and also struck out eight while surrendering six hits and two walks in five shutout innings. Portville built up a 10-0 lead in the sixth inning before NC scored six runs in the bottom half to climb back in it. The Panthers tallied three more in the top of the seventh to put the game back out reach.
Teagan Kosinski (2 runs) and Mattison Foster (3 runs, RBI) both went 2-for-4 for Portville (5-0).
“We ran into a tough situation where we let them come back, but we overcame some adversity today,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said. “I’m proud of the girls for their resilience.”
NON-LEAGUE
Genesee Valley/Belfast 14, Arkport/Canaseraga 4
BELFAST — Ashley Burrows struck out 12 and walked just three over seven innings to lift Genesse Valley/Belfast (2-5).
Sondra Guilford, Hannah Southwick and Anna Drozdowski each supplied two hits and drove in a run to carry the JagDogs’ offense.
“It was a really good and strong team effort to get the win. We have been in a lot of these games and it is good to start getting some wins,” G-V/B coach Mark Sullivan said.
Reese Payne went 3-for-4 with a triple to lead Arkport/Canaseraga.