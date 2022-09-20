OLEAN — Safe to say the Olean High volleyball team’s biting loss last week to Southwestern hasn’t lingered.
Two days later, the Huskies rolled past Fredonia, 25-18, 25-12, 25-8. And on Tuesday, they did the same against Dunkirk.
Michelle Droney collected 10 kills and a pair of aces to lead the defending Section 6 Class B champions to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 sweep. Leah Williams notched 11 aces and four kills and Logaen Baer facilitated the offense 14 assists to go with five aces and two kills.
Olean, now 4-1, will meet league power Portville on Thursday. Dunkirk fell to 0-6.
CCAA CENTRALPortville 3, Falconer 0FALCONER — Tori Unverdorben had 10 kills, eight aces and nine digs to lead Portville to a 25-11, 25-13 and 25-5 sweep.
Lillian Bentley had 12 kills and two blocks, Ava Haynes had 10 kills and five aces and Adriana Ensell served for 10 points and five aces for the Panthers, who moved to 6-0 and perfect 18-for-18 in sets this fall.
Jillian Stebbins handed out 32 assists and five aces in the win.
Hannah Melquist had 10 assists and six digs and Dani Krenzer had eight kills for Falconer.
Allegany-Limestone def. Jamestown
ALLEGANY — Serena Frederick had a big double-double of 15 kills and 23 digs and Bella Baldwin racked up 18 kills to key Allegany-Limestone.
Kyrin LaBella had 32 digs while Tullah Hasselberg handed out 39 assists for the Gators (5-3, 2-3).
For Jamestown, Kylie O’Brien had 16 kills and 21 digs and Avery Salvaggio had 28 assists and 20 digs. Alex Melquist logged seven aces, three kills and 10 digs and Rylan Coombs contributed 15 digs and five kills.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Wellsville 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
WELLSVILLE — Maddy Parks had 28 assists and seven aces and Wellsville pulled away from a 1-1 contest for a 25-16, 23-25, 25-13, 25-18 victory.
Lindsey Stuck had five kills and four aces, Averee Palmatier had four kills and five digs and Bryanna Moultrup had five kills and three aces for the Lions.
Bri Green had 12 kills and four aces, Kendall Tompkins had 28 assists, two aces and three digs, Lilah Stroud had eight kills and Lauren O’Keefe had four kills, three aces and five digs for Cuba-Rushford.
Fillmore 3, Hinsdale 1
HINSDALE — Zoe Hubbard racked up nine aces and 15 assists and Fillmore shook off a tough third-set loss to take a competitive 27-25, 25-14, 26-28, 25-15 decision with Hinsdale.
Skylar Gaddy added five aces and six kills for the Eagles (3-2).
For Hinsdale, Alex Goodyear posted 10 digs, five aces and two kills and Hannah Sutton had four aces, six kills and eight digs. Lily Howell chipped in two aces for the Bobcats (1-4).
CCAA EAST
Gowanda 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
GOWANADA — Cattaraugus-Little Valley dropped to 0-5 with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 loss.
Gowanda improved to 4-1.