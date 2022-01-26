ALLEGANY — The Olean/Allegany-Limestone wrestling team won its final home match of the season in a narrow duel against Salamanca.
The score ultimately finished with a 36-36 tie, but Olean/A-L won on a tiebreaker criteria as it took the most head-to-head (non-forfeited) matches to claim a 37-36 victory in a non-league dual.
Lucas O’Dell (152 pounds) and Chris Bargy (215) both had pins to lead Olean (7-16) to the victory.
Arthur Spring won by pin at 160 for Salamanca (1-18).
Olean held its Senior Night for A-L wrestlers at the ALCS gym.
“I was very pleased with the progress of all the folks,” Olean/A-L coach Clar Anderson said. “Unfortunately we didn’t match up well, we had forfeits and they had forfeits. Chris Bargy had a good showing and Lucas O’Dell, especially for him being from Allegany. It was nice for him to win in front of the home crowd with a pin.”
About 30 Olean youth wrestlers and 20 from Salamanca took the stage at the A-L gym before the match to compete in exhibition matches.
“It was a lot of fun they each got to wrestle a match refereed by some of the coaches and older wrestlers,” Anderson said. “They also got in the lineup for introductions. It seemed like they had a lot of fun doing that and it was fun for the folks in the crowd.
“It’s fun seeing those young kids and the numbers for the future.”
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 51, Eden 15
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer clinched its eight straight league championship, finishing its ECIC DIv. III season at 6-0 with the win.
Pioneer (11-2 overall) has won 57 consecutive league duals dating back to January 2013.
Xander Kirsch won a 7-4 decision over John Birarico at 132. Donald Bennett had a pin 152. The Panthers took seven classes by forfeit.
“For Xander Kirsch, the kid he wrestled is a sectional finalist from last year,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “That was a good win for Xander to come up with a 7-4 win. Donald Bennett is a senior who wrestled his last match tonight and got a pin.
“It was good for the guys to finish another league championship, that’s a great accomplishment.”
For Eden, Bryce Dellapenta won at 110 with a 3-2 decision over Jack Lacy and Austin Sroda had a pin at 145.
NON-LEAGUE
Gowanda/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 39, Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford 24
GOWANDA — Gowanda/Cattaraugus-Little Valley built up a big lead on six forfeits, while Christian Hines on a 6-2 decision over Franklinville/Cuba-Rushford’s Devin Herman at 152.
Evan Leonard (145) had a pin for Franklinville/C-R (3-17), while Ben Payne (285) won in sudden victory overtime and Dylan Bleau (172) won a decision.
AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 51, Eden 15
102: double forfeit, 110: Dellapenta (E) 3-2 Lacy, 118: Opferbeck (P) forfeit, 126: D. Kirsch (P) forfeit, 132: X. Kirsch (P) 7-4 Birarico, 138*: Walczyk (E) forfeit, 145: Sroda (E) 3:30 Urbino, 152: Bennett (P) 1:27 Zajac, 160: Heckathorn (P) forfeit, 172: Ellis (P) forfeit, 189: Kriger (P) forfeit, 215: Smith (P) forfeit, 285: Howatt (P) forfeit.
AT ALLEGANY Olean/Allegany-Limestone 37, Salamanca 36
102: double forfeit, 110: Liguori (O) forfeit, 118: Clark (O) forfeit, 126: Campbell (O) forfeit, 132: K. Spring (S) forfeit, 138: M. Harrison (S) forfeit, 145: S. Baldwin (S) forfeit, 152: O’Dell (O) 1:05 C. McGraw, 160: A. Spring (S) 1:18 Boser, 172: Snyder (S) forfeit, 189: Baer (O) forfeit, 215*: Bargy (O) 2:17 Hardy, 285: I. Breazeale (S) forfeit.
AT GOWANDA Gowanda/CLV 39, Franklinville/C-R 24
102: Fish (G) forfeit, 110: Reid (G) forfeit, 118: Quinn (G) forfeit, 126: Stevens (G) forfeit, 132: Twoguns (G) forfeit, 138: Horth (G) forfeit, 145: Leonard (F) 2:45 Fort, 152: Hines (G) 6-2 Herman, 160: double forfeit, 172: Bleau (F) 4-2 Holocinski-Francis, 189: Jennings (F) forfeit, 215: Manzo (F) forfeit, 285: Payne (F) 4-2 OT Maude.