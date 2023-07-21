DANSVILLE — In its penultimate regular season game, the Olean Oilers could not protect a 6-2 lead through four innings as the Dansville Gliders rallied to win 8-6 Friday night.
Both teams had eight hits in the game.
Olean High 2023 graduate Thomas Bates, a Big 30 All-Star this year, started at second base and went 2-for-4. The John Carroll University recruit had an RBI and scored once.
The loss spoiled a monster game at the plate for Olean catcher Jake Meeker (St. John Fisher). Meeker went 3-for-4, a triple shy of the cycle. Meeker had a second-inning two-run home run, a double and two runs scored. Brady Willis (Bellarmine) went 2-for-5 and scored twice.
Olean pitcher Garrett Donaldson (Clarion) had a solid start but ended with a no-decision. Donaldson scattered seven hits over six innings, allowing three runs while striking out five with two walks. Portville graduate Joe Long (Pitt-Bradford) pitched seventh and eighth and took the loss.
Dansville’s Jimmy Kerley (Kutztown) had a big game of his own, going 3-for-5 with a home run and double. The Gliders held Olean scoreless over the final five innings.
The West Division regular season champion Oilers close out the regular season Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Hornell.
After that, Olean will wait for the winner of Monday’s division semifinal single-elimination game between Genesee and Dansville. Olean will have home-field advantage for a three-game division final series later in the week.