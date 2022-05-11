OLEAN — Incredibly, come June 6, it will have been 888 days since the Olean Oilers last played a baseball game.
Of course, two years of that stretch were circumstantial.
Olean attorney Brian O’Connell and his wife Rene founded the team in 2012, and after playing their earliest games at St. Bonaventure and Olean High’s home field, the Oilers found a home at Bradner Stadium and it was a perfect marriage.
O’Connell’s wooden bat team won consecutive championships in the New York Collegiate Baseball League in both 2015 and ‘16 and was annually the circuit’s easy leader in attendance.
But then came Covid.
The entire 2020 season was wiped out, and though the NYCBL played the ‘21 campaign, the Oilers weren’t part of it.
Brian O’Connell, who not only owned but also managed the team in recent years, was wary of the lingering coronavirus concerns and opted Olean out.
After the season ended, he and Rene, stepped back from their roles with the team except for remaining on the Board of Directors.
As a not-for-profit entity, the franchise couldn’t be sold, but a new group headed by Olean’s Matt Fidurko, the new president, is back in the NYCBL.
Veteran John Dry, who has been with the Oilers virtually from their inception, is the Director of Baseball Operations and a coach while the new manager is Andrew White, a pitcher from the University of Buffalo and St. Bonaventure who played for the Oilers in their two championship seasons.
Now living in Charlotte, he will return to the Southern Tier when the team assembles shortly before the season opens.
THE OILERS will play a 42-game schedule — 22 at Bradner, 20 on the road — condensed over 47 days, featuring five doubleheaders … four of them at home.
Once again the NYCBL will be a 10-team league with two divisions.
In the East, besides the Oilers, are the Genesee Rapids (Houghton), Hornell Steamers (formerly the Dodgers), Dansville Gilders and Mansfield (Pa.) Destroyers.
Teams in the West are the Rochester Ridgemen, Cortland Crush, Sherrill Silversmiths and two Syracuse teams, the Salt Cats and the Spartans.
BEFORE the Oilers gather for a week of training, some 33 players are on the roster including 15 pitchers, nine infielders, seven outfielders and three catchers.
What’s interesting, though, is that only five players are from local colleges, pitchers Bryce Hediger and Luke Toggenburk and infielder Tim McClare from St. Bonaventure, Pitt Bradford pitcher Mike Gullotti and Alfred State pitcher Jonathan White.
Similarly, there are only four players from the Big 30 area, all from Pennsylvania, the Sebastians, Cole an outfielder from Canisius and Chase a pitcher from Wells, both Eldred natives; St. John Fisher catcher Jake Meeker from St. Marys and Gannon pitcher Carson Whiteman from Kane, Pa.
The Oilers’ season begins Monday night, June 6, in Hornell at 7 o’clock and Olean’s home opener will be a 7:30 start at Bradner the next night against Dansville.