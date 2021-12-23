EMPORIUM, Pa. — Gavin Jimerson scored 10 points and Shane Thomas (8 points) grabbed six rebounds to lift the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team to a 33-20 triumph over Cameron County in North Tier League action on Thursday.
Manning Splain had eight rebounds and Landon Francis (9 points) handed out three assists for the Terrors, who used a 13-5 final quarter to seal it.
“Good early-season win for our team,” O-E coach Steve Bell said. “It’s the first game that we really played good team defense. Everyone was focused on the game plan and executed it really well. Glad to have the boys go home with a win before Christmas break.”
Landon Farren and Brevin Lewis each had five points for Cameron County.
NORTH TIERSmethport 68, Oswayo Valley 51SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Alex Ognen racked up 33 points to lead Smethport to a road win.
Ognen had a nine-point first quarter and 12-point fourth quarter and made 10-of-15 at the line as part of his effort. The Hubbers hit nine 3-pointers as a team, including four by Trent Neff (12 points), three from Ognen and two from Kegan Watson.
Ian Bilski (three 3s) had a team-best 15 points while Cayden Black had 14 points for Oswayo Valley.
CCAA CENTRALPortville 47, Cassadaga Valley 37PORTVILLE — Maxx Yehl totaled 18 points and Luke Petruzzi posted 15 to key Portville, which has won two of three after a 1-5 start.
Aidan DeFazio added 10 points for the Panthers. PCS used a 15-9 second quarter to bring a 27-18 lead into halftime and maintained its advantage from there.
Wyatt Harrington had 14 points for Cassadaga Valley (2-9).
GIRLSEllicottville 51, Archbishop Walsh 27OLEAN — Ryah Quinn poured in 25 points, including 14 in a game-clinching fourth quarter for Ellicottville.
Allison Rowland added 10 points for the Eagles, eight of those as part of a 14-0 first quarter for the visitors. Ellicottville (5-3) has won four-straight after a 1-4 start.
Noella Policastro scored 18 points for Walsh.
AT OLEAN Ellicottville (51)
Norton 2 0-0 4, John 1 0-0 2, Quinn 11 3-4 25, Rowland 5 0-0 10, Hurlburt 1 0-0 2, Ficek 4 0-0 8. Totals: 24 3-4 51.
Archbishop Walsh (27)
Howard 2 0-0 6, Policastro 5 7-10 18, Bailey 1 1-2 3, Parveen 0 0-0 0, Kirkwood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-12 27. Ellicottville 14 23 33 51 Arch. Walsh 0 7 17 27
Three-point goals: ECS (none); Walsh 3 (Howard 2, Policastro). Total fouls: ECS 13, Walsh 6. Fouled out:
None.
BOYS AT SHINGLEHOUSE Smethport (68)
Ognen 10 10-15 33, Adamoski 2 3-4 7, Neff 4 0-0 12, Leet 4 2-7 10, Watson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 22 15-26 68.
Oswayo Valley (51)
Bilski 4 4-6 15, Black 6 2-5 14, Mensock 4 1-2 9, Bonney 3 0-0 6, Skiver 2 0-0 4, Dailey 1 0-0 2, Maurer 1 1-2 1. Totals: 20 8-15 51. Smethport 16 37 54 68 Oswayo Valley 12 22 37 51
Three-point goals: Smetport 9 (Ognen 3, Neff 4, Watson 2); OV 3 (Bilski). Total fouls: Smethport 18, OV 20. Fouled out:
None.
AT EMPORIUM, Pa. Otto-Eldred (33)
Jimerson 4 0-0 10, Cousins 1 0-0 2, Splain 1 1-2 4, Francis 2 4-4 9, Thomas 2 4-6 8. Totals: 10 9-12 33.
Cameron County (20)
Allison 1 0-0 2, Erickson 0 1-4 1, Lewis 2 0-0 5, Brown 2 0-0 4, Farren 2 0-0 5, Beer 1 0-2 3. Totals: 8 1-6 20. Otto-Eldred 2 13 20 33 Cameron County 5 9 15 20
Three-point goals: O-E 4 (Jimerson 2, Splain, Francis); CC 3 (Lewis, Farren, Beer). Total fouls: O-E 9, CC 11. Fouled out: None.