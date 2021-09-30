OLEAN — It was a nearly perfect day in the pool for the Olean girls swimming and diving team.
The Huskies took first place in 11 of 12 events. They had an opportunity to give a handful of younger swimmers some valuable varsity experience. And they witnessed a record-breaking performance … all in a one-sided win.
Makenna O’Connell broke her own school record while simultaneously setting the new pool record in the diving event in helping Olean to a 93-47 triumph over Gowanda in a CCAA meet on Thursday. O’Connell, a senior and a regular first-place finisher for the Huskies, notched a score of 277.35 across six dives in the 1-meter event.
Tyyetta Herman (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Alexis Trietley (50 free, 100 free) both won two events and were part of the winning 200 medley relay team, alongside Megan Jackson and Anna Slavinski, the latter of whom won the 100 butterfly. Elizabeth Price also captured two events (200 free, 100 back) while Megan Pagett won the 500 freestyle for Olean.
HS SWIMMING Frewsburg 106, Allegany-Limestone 73
ALLEGANY — Emily Swan (50 free, 100 free) and Cara Pillittieri (100 fly, 500 free) both won two events to key Frewsburg.
Lauryn Ball was a double-winner, taking both the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, and she, Brooke Pecorella, Paige Pecorella and Anna Wolfgang claimed the 400 freestyle relay for the Gators. Michaella Rhodes won the diving event for A-L.
GIRLS SOCCER ALLEGANY COUNTY Bolivar-Richburg 4, Friendship/Scio 1
FRIENDSHIP — McKinlee and Madigan Harris both scored two goals in each half to propel Bolivar-Richburg.
The Harris twins, who have accounted for 19 of the Wolverines’ 23 goals on the year (13 from McKinlee) assisted on each other’s markers in the first period. McKinlee then scored unassisted while Madison tallied off a Teegan Sibble feed in the second.
Malayna Ayers came up with 10 saves for B-R (6-4). Friendship/Scio had a three-game unbeaten streak snapped while falling to 3-7-1.
ECIC DIVISION III Pioneer 1, Lake Shore 0
YORKSHIRE — Gretchen Rumfola tallied off a Kristin Morris pass midway through the first half and the goal held up for Pioneer.
Brooke Eastman needed just one save to preserve the shutout for the Panthers (7-3-1). Lake Shore fell to 3-8.
NON-LEAGUE Campbell-Savona 2, Wellsville 1
CAMPBELL — Donna Clark tallied the go-ahead goal offa Morgynn Hayes pass eight minutes into the second half and Campbell-Savona hung on from there.
Samantha Bulkley tallied a first-half marker, with Karrigan Ellison assisting, while Karissa Champion made 10 saves for C-S.
200 medley relay:
Frewsburg (Eckert, Rosequist, Swan, Pillittieri) 2:15.12
200 freestyle:
Waid (F) 2:30.72
200 IM:
Ball (AL) 2:37.20
50 free:
Swan (F) :27.84
Diving:
Rhodes (AL) 233.60
100 butterfly:
Pillittieri (F) 1:15.78
100 freestyle:
Swan (F) 1:02.50
500 freestyle:
Pillittieri (F) 6:03.0
200 freestyle relay:
Frewsburg (Mole, Swan, Eckert, Pillittieri) 1:54.64
100 backstroke:
Ball (AL) 1:10.0
100 breaststroke:
Rosequist (F) 1:14.63
400 freestyle relay: Allegany-Limestone (B. Pecorella, P. Pecorella, Wolfgang, Ball)
AT OLEAN Olean 93, Gowanda 47
200 medley relay:
Olean (Trietley, Jackson, Slavinski, Herman) 2:07.70
200 freestyle:
Price (O) 2:31.84
200 IM:
Herman (O) 2:47.28
50 free:
Trietley (O) :24.37
Diving:
O’Connell (O) 277.35
100 butterfly:
Slavinski (O) 1:19.52
100 freestyle:
Trietley (O) :52.66
500 freestyle:
Pagett (O) 7:06.97
200 freestyle relay:
Gowanda (Ward, Jones, Vecchio, Sunick) 2:13.20
100 backstroke:
Price (O) 1:18.25
100 breaststroke:
Herman (O) 1:23.18
400 freestyle relay: Olean (Todd, Garrey, Bordonaro, Jay-Edwards) 5:26.63