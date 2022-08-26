As the clock winds down on the contract between Section 6 and its officials, the state’s high school athletic association is hoping to aid in an agreement next week.
Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director for the NYSPHSAA (New York State Public High School Athletic Association) responded to a public spat between Section 6 and sports officials organizations in Western New York with a message on Twitter Friday afternoon.
“As a result of ongoing contract negotiations between @SectionVI & officials, I have requested a meeting on Monday in Buffalo,” Zayas said in a tweet. “Both groups want resolution for the betterment of students. I look (forward) to the meeting. Students can’t afford to be negatively impacted by this situation.”
The contract between the High School Sports Officials of Western New York and Section 6 is set to expire Aug. 31. According to a statement by the officials’ group, Section 6 rejected its latest offer on Monday, Aug. 22. The officials cited inflation in requesting a pay raise after having pay frozen for two years during the pandemic.
New York’s fall sports kick off later next week with many early season soccer tournaments and opening weekend football games.
Section 6 issued a statement from section president Maureen Donahue, the superintendent at Southwestern, on Friday.
“Section 6 continues to be committed to our student-athletes and school districts,” Donahue said in the statement. “It is important to Section 6 to continue its long-standing goodwill with the Western New York Sports Officials.
“It is the position of Section 6 not to negotiate contracts in public. The appearance of a potential work stoppage will negatively impact our member schools and student-athletes. We continue to value our officials in the service they provide to our student-athletes.
“Section 6 has been dedicated over the last year to negotiating a fair contract for all involved and stands committed to a successor agreement.”
Chris Hope, a representative for the officials, declined to comment Friday, referring to the NYSPHSAA statement.
On Thursday, a High School Sports Officials of Western New York press release, distributed to media organizations including the Times Herald, detailed issues at stake in the negotiation. Officials accepted a wage freeze in November 2020 due to the pandemic and its impact on sports and school districts’ finances.
“This was done with the understanding officials would be adequately compensated in 2022-2023 because the Sports Officials of Western New York are the lowest paid in New York State,” the officials’ press release stated. “The officials believed the increase would come to fruition when Governor Hochul made Districts whole by restoring Foundation Aid, included in every Districts State Aid Appropriation. That never happened.
“Both sides agreed to base pay over the next six years. However, at the last moment, Section 6 placed criteria on achieving the next level of base pay for the following year. Officials have never had a condition attached to achieve base pay in previous contracts, and no other Section in New York State requires a criterion to achieve the next year’s base pay.”
Of the revised offer, the officials’ press release stated: “The officials are outraged at the Section’s offer and question whether Section 6 truly cares if officials are being fairly compensated. Currently many officials are questioning whether it’s worth their time and commitment to continue to officiate their respective sports.
“The sports officials of Western New York want to be on the fields, mats and courts working with student athletes and coaches in the various sports. It’s a shame Section 6 doesn’t feel the same way about their student-athletes. Many officials feel they cannot go on officiating if their compensation increase comes out to less than a gallon of gasoline.”