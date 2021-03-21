BOLIVAR — Looking down the stat sheet, Bolivar-Richburg held advantages in most categories in Saturday afternoon’s opening week Section 5 Class D-2 football game, except two crucial ones: turnovers and points.
The Wolverines ran nearly twice as many plays as visiting Geneseo/Mount Morris and held an advantage of 250-150 in total offensive yards. But after three scoreless quarters Geneseo/MM scored the lone touchdown on a 29-yard pass from Adam Wright to Caden Willis and held on for an 8-0 victory.
B-R’s attempt to answer the score ended as time expired: the Wolverines drove to the 8-yard line and stopped the clock with one second left. But a toss sweep on the final play was stopped at the 3-yard line, handing the Wolverines a Week 1 loss.
“We gave up the one pass play, but really the difference in the game is we had opportunities, we were in the red zone five times and we just couldn’t come away with any points,” B-R coach Steve Smith said. “The penalties, although we only had five, they were untimely penalties. A couple took us back out of the red zone. I felt like we outplayed them in every area but the score, so it’s a tough one. “
Hudson Evingham had 15 carries for 80 yards for B-R (0-1). Defensive lineman Cam Macdonell made seven tackles.
“We were down a couple key guys on offense, which I’m super proud of the way our defense held in there and certainly gave us a chance,” Smith added.
BIG 30 NEW YORK FOOTBALLSECTION 5 CLASS C-1Attica 49, Wellsville 6WELLSVILLE — Attica (1-0) rolled to a Week 1 victory, scoring seven consecutive rushing touchdowns, including three from Zachary Strzelec.
Blake Beckwith scored the lone touchdown for Wellsville in the fourth quarter, capping a 27-carry, 121-yard performance for the Lions (0-1).
SECTION 5 CLASS D-2Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 59, Cuba-Rushford 6BATAVIA — Oakfield-Alabama/Elba ran in nine touchdowns in a runaway opening week victory.
Jack Frank scored the lone touchdown for Cuba-Rushford (0-1), a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Ty Mott had five rushing touchdowns for the victors, the longest on a 42-yard carry that capped a 27-0 first quarter.
AT BATAVIA
C-R 0 0 0 6 — 6 O-A/Elba 27 13 13 6 — 59
First Quarter
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Ty Mott 2 run; kick good, 7-0 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Gaige Armbrewster 27 run; 14-0 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Mott 20 run; 2-point conversion failed, 20-0 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Mott 42 run; kick good, 27-0
Second Quarter
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Hyde 18 run; kick good, 34-0 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Mott 1 run; kick failed, 40-0
Third Quarter
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Mott 15 run; kick good, 47-0 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Jayden Hughes 2 run; kick failed, 53-0
Fourth Quarter
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba — Hughes 14 run; kick failed, 59-0 Cuba-Rushford — Jack Frank 3 run; 2-point conversion failed, 59-6
TEAM STATISTICS
C-R O-A/E First Downs 5 20 Rushes-Yards 24-61 38-516 Passing Yards 15 25 Comp-Att-Int 2-15-1 1-2-0 Total Offense 76 541 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 1-5 3-30 Total Plays 39 40
AT BOLIVAR
Geneseo/MM 0 0 0 8 — 8 Bolivar-Richburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fourth Quarter
Geneseo/Mount Morris — Caden Willis 29 pass from Adam Wright; Willis pass from Wright, 8-0
TEAM STATISTICS
G/MM B-R First Downs 6 15
Rushes-Yards 28-121 49-195Passing Yards 29 55Comp-Att-Int 1-6-0 7-15-1Total Offense 150 250Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2Penalties-Yards 8-66 5-53Punts-Avg 3-39 0-0Total Plays 34 64