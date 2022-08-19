Pioneer

Twenty-two letterwinners return from last year’s 5-4 team for longtime coach Jim Duprey at Pioneer. Pictured are, front row (from left): Gavin Haley, Carter Jones, Dalton Morgan, Logan Halladay, Kyle Stover, Dalton Giboo, Maverick Cass, Lars Craft, Nate Bull and Drew Jedrzek. Back row: Dakota Krygier, Mateo Rodriguez, Jimmy Steppe, Sam Platt, Cole Rhodus, Walker Bekiel, Karter Giboo, Nate Butts, Brandon Doyle and Devin Matuszak. Missing were Logan Papke and Luke Matheis.

 J.P. Butler/Olean Times Herald

YORKSHIRE — Now over 20 years since taking over at Pioneer, Jim Duprey has solidified himself as many things.

He’s been a tremendous coach, overseeing one of the most perennially successful programs on the New York side of the Big 30 border. He’s organized and unfailing in his responsibilities, both with his team and the local newspaper. And when it comes to taking questions about his Panthers, he’s always been refreshingly honest.

