YORKSHIRE — Now over 20 years since taking over at Pioneer, Jim Duprey has solidified himself as many things.
He’s been a tremendous coach, overseeing one of the most perennially successful programs on the New York side of the Big 30 border. He’s organized and unfailing in his responsibilities, both with his team and the local newspaper. And when it comes to taking questions about his Panthers, he’s always been refreshingly honest.
Pioneer had another solid regular season last fall, going 5-3 with one-score losses to Iroquois and Olean. But it wasn’t quite the year it had envisioned, Duprey acknowledged, as that loss to Olean, which came at home in its finale, dropped its playoff seed, gave it a road game at powerhouse No. 1 Maritime Charter and led to a quick postseason exit.
“None of us were going to compete with Maritime if we’re just being honest on that,” said Duprey, whose team lost to the eventual Class B champions, 36-0. “We didn’t pull the right string (vs. Olean), but it was our own fault on that one, and Olean playing a great game … and that was a great game.
“Maritime was the clear class of everything. We’re happy where we got where we were, but disappointed that we didn’t get further.”
The Panthers, from that team, lost “one of the biggest” senior classes of the Duprey era, including a quartet of Big 30 all-stars in huge linemen Alex Coder and Jasiah Jarocinski, linebacker Logan Ellis and defensive back Jack Buncy. Also gone is three-year starting quarterback Brody Hopkins, a big deal even at run-heavy Pioneer.
With a relatively inexperienced team in a loaded, and revamped, Class B1, which includes freight trains Iroquois and West Seneca East, plus Burgard, Duprey knows what the narrative will be. But he’s confident that this group will continue to keep Pioneer in the Class B hunt … the same way it always is.
“I’m sure that people will think we’re gonna be down,” he said.
“But what we do have is a lot of kids who did get some work; a lot of them started games when there were injuries and at the end of the year; they got a lot of work in during the course of the year. But are we green? Yes. Absolutely we are. That’s the problem, because there’s no scrimmage to fall back on. But we’re going (to prepare as best we can to be ready over the next two weeks).”
Pioneer still returns 22 players who were part of the program last fall, including six who saw starting action and a pair who started both ways: Sam Platt (tight end/defensive end) and Luke Matheis (guard/defensive tackle, a Class B all-star honorable mention). They also expect to have another strong stable of running backs, highlighted by Kyle Stover and Dalton Giboo, both of whom got a few carries last year.
Pioneer might look a little different from its typical self, Duprey noted, not quite as gargantuan on the line, but a little sleeker and quicker overall. And that’s a formula, he knows, that can also lead to success at this level.
“I love this group,” said Duprey, who owns a 94-77 record in 20 seasons, seven years of six or more wins. “I think there’s a ton of skill … I love our depth on both sides. Stay away from the injury bug and I really, really like what I have, I do.”
He added, “We’re not going to have the 6-5, 280-pound-type kids this year; we’re gonna have the 6-2, 235-pound kids, which is still pretty good, and the line’s gonna be big, but we don’t have those gigantic road graders. We’re not gonna be small, (but) we’re going to rely on quickness a lot for that.”
As both running backs and receivers, Duprey described Stover and Giboo as “exceptional” and believes the Panthers could be more versatile and therefore able to “do some different things this year.”
He even allowed, “we might shock some people this year.”
But the biggest reason for such optimism — and such a bold proclamation — doesn’t lie on the line or in the tailback group. It comes under center, where Pioneer will welcome back Gavin Schwab, a local who played JV with the Panthers before transferring to Canisius as a freshman and returning to the PCS school district this fall.
Schwab is the nephew of late Pioneer great Tim Schwab, the 2000 Big 30 Player of the Year, and son of former Panthers standout Jason Schwab, and a player that Duprey believes “is going to set all the records for Pioneer.
“He’s home grown,” Duprey said of his new signal-caller. “His uncle was probably the greatest player in the history of our entire team. His dad was a great player. I have all the confidence in him and on him and I think he’s going to step right in, fill the void (left by Hopkins) and I think he’s going to be spectacular.”
Noting that it was a “pleasant surprise” that Schwab had returned to Pioneer, Duprey added, “we’re happy as heck to have him back with us.”
Three days before the official start of practice, Duprey couldn’t say if Schwab’s presence might mean a change from the ground-and-pound team Pioneer has always been to a more vertical or approach.
“Maybe,” he said, before adding with a laugh, “I’m not gonna commit one way or the other on that one. I feel comfortable in whatever we have to do.”
But what the longtime Pioneer boss could say is this: Amid another prolonged stretch of success, which includes a trip to Highmark Stadium in 2018, a 7-2 campaign in ‘19, a 3-0 spring of 2020 that was cut short due to the pandemic and last year’s 5-4 mark that might have been different if not for what some might have viewed as an upset loss to the Huskies, Duprey — with a young group or not — expects to contend for the Section 6 Class B crown again in 2022.
“It’s a ridiculously tough division,” said Duprey, whose team’s schedule doesn’t include Olean, as the Huskies will play in B2 with, among others, Cheektowaga, Albion and East Aurora. “Burgard is always a wildcard; you don’t know what they’re going to have. And then there’s Lake Shore, who I think is a real sleeper, and also Lew-Port. And everything’s a premium. If you only have five league games, you better win them.
“But (we expect) to be there, that’s for sure. Absolutely, that’s always the goal.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Sam Platt, sophomore, 6-4, 210, tight end/defensive end
Luke Matheis, junior, 6-3, 235, guard/defensive tackle
Logan Papke, junior, 6-3, 220, tackle both ways
Kyle Stover, senior, 5-7, 150, running back/safety
Dalton Giboo, junior, 6-1, 175, running back/safety
Walker Bekiel, senior, 6-2, 170, split end/cornerback
ALSO LETTERING were:
Nate Bull, junior, 6-1, 180, running back/linebacker
Maverick Cass, senior, 5-10, 155, running back/cornerback
Lars Craft, senior, 5-9, 150, running back/linebacker
Logan Halladay, junior, 5-9, 180, running back/linebacker
Drew Jedrzek, junior, 6-0, 190, running back/linebacker
Cole Rhodus, junior, 6-1, 175, quarterback/cornerback
Karter Giboo, sophomore, 6-3, 190, split end/safety/punter
Dakota Krygier, senior, 6-0, 185, tight end/defensive end
Devin Matuszak, senior, 6-1, 210, tight end/linebacker/kicker
Brandon Doyle, senior, tight end/defensive end
Dalton Morgan, junior, 5-9, 180, center/linebacker
Mateo Rodriguez, senior, 6-2, 215, guard/defensive end
Gavin Haley, junior, 5-9, 220, guard/linebacker
Nate Butts, junior, 5-10, 245, tackle both ways
Carter Jones, junior, 6-2, 220, defensive tackle
Jimmy Steppe, junior, 6-4, 280, center/defensive tackle
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Gavin Schwab (so., 6-1, 180), Rhodus
Running Backs:
Stover, D. Giboo, Bull, Cass, Craft, Halladay, Jedrzek, Connor Sawicki (jr., 5-9, 155), Lane Dziekonski (jr., 5-6, 155), Timmy Sonner (jr., 5-8, 165)
Ends/Receivers:
Bekiel, Platt, K. Giboo, Krygier, Matuszak, Doyle, Jake Kopinski (jr., 5-8, 210), Dylan Weigand (jr., 5-8, 160)
Guards:
Rodriguez, Haley, Dakota Bocharski (sr., 6-2, 230)
Tackles:
Matheis, Papke, Butts, Colin Pixley (sr., 5-10, 240), Cole Duncan (jr., 6-2, 250), Gavin Kimpel (sr., 6-9, 285), Kaden Rinker (jr., 6-3, 285)
Centers:
Steppe, Morgan
Kicker:
Matuszak
DefenseEnds:
Platt, Rodriguez, Doyle, Krygier, Kimpel
Guards/Tackles:
Matheis, Ty Richardson (so., 6-3, 285), Butts, Jones, Papke, Pixley, Steppe
Outside Linebackers:
Bull, Craft, Kopinski, Weigand
Middle Linebackers:
Halladay, Bocharski, Haley, Jedrzek, Matuszak, Morgan
Cornerbacks:
Bekiel, Cass, Dziekonski, Rhodus, Sawicki, Sonner
Safeties:
Stover, D. Giboo, Schwab, K. Giboo
Punter:
K. Giboo
THE SCHEDULE:September
3 — at Depew, 7 p.m. 9 — Burgard, 7 p.m. 16 — at West Seneca East, 7 p.m. 23 — Albion, 7 p.m. 30 — Iroquois, 7 p.m.
October
7 — South Park, 7 p.m. 14 — at Lake Shore, 7 p.m. 20 — at Lewiston-Porter, 7 p.m.
