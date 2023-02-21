ALLEGANY — The New Life Christian boys basketball team had already clinched the IAC regular season title.
On Tuesday, it put the finishing touches on an unbeaten (8-0) league season.
New Life’s “Big 3” shined again while helping to secure a 63-56 triumph over Christian Central in its regular season finale. Jefferson Issah piled up 24 points and 18 rebounds while Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey recorded 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and nine rebounds.
Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey did his part with 14 points and seven assists. NLC (16-6) held nine-point cushions after both the second and third quarters, but had to pull ahead again after Christian Central tied it in the fourth.
“Christian Central hit several tough shots in the fourth before we were able to pull away in the last couple minutes,” NLC coach James Hutter said.
Simon Oberstadt totaled 18 points to lead three double-digit scorers while Ryan Hill had 13 points for Christian Central.
GIRLS
New Life Christian 53, Christian Central 15ALLEGANY — Marceline Hutter poured in 33 points, adding eight rebounds and three steals, to lead New Life.
NLC (14-4) secured the IAC regular season crown with one game remaining, today against Archbishop Walsh. Brightleen Ngunyi (6 points) collected nine rebounds and eight assists for New Life, which jumped out to a 19-2 first-quarter lead.
Bella Geracci led Christian Central with seven points.
AT ALLEGANY Christian Central (15)
Geracci 3 1-2 7, Thuman 1 0-0 2, Baio 2 0-2 4, Delvalle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 1-4 15.
New Life Christian (53)
Hutter 16 0-0 33, Chase 2 0-0 4, Ntiamoah 2 0-0 4, Bluntt 1 0-0 2, Rhodes 1 2-2 4, Ngunyi 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 2-2 53. Central 2 4 8 15 New Life 19 33 49 53
Three-point goals: CC (none); NLC 1 (Hutter). Total fouls: CC 3, NLC 10. Fouled out:
None.
BOYS AT ALLEGANY Christian Central (56)
Oberstadt 8 0-0 18, Hill 4 1-2 13, Oviatt 4 0-0 10, Fagan 3 2-2 8, Castranova 1 0-0 2, Poole 0 1-2 1, Wittlinger 1 2-2 4. Totals: 21 6-8 56.
New Life Christian (63)
Issah 11 2-4 24, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 7 0-0 19, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 5 3-4 14, Quampah 1 0-0 3, K. Botchway 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 5-8 63. Central 8 21 38 56 New Life 17 30 47 63
Three-point goals: CC 8 (Hill 4, Oberstadt 2, Oviatt 2); NLC 8 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 5, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey, Quampah, Botchway). Total fouls: CC 10, NLC 6. Fouled out: None.