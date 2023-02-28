STATEN ISLAND — For Angelina Napoleon, it was another chance to showcase her ability on a larger stage.
But it also provided the perfect opportunity to prepare for what’s ahead.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
STATEN ISLAND — For Angelina Napoleon, it was another chance to showcase her ability on a larger stage.
But it also provided the perfect opportunity to prepare for what’s ahead.
In competing last Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, the Allegany-Limestone star ran on the same track where she’ll be participating in this weekend’s New York State Indoor Track and Field Championship. And by running the 800, she logged a test run of sorts for the event she expects to compete in at indoor nationals.
The cherry on top?
She won the event.
Napoleon took first in the 800 with a time of 2:11.32 at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational, a prestigious regional meet, on Staten Island. It was the latest special event for Napoleon who, since the fall, has competed in the likes of California, Virginia and at the invite-only Millrose Games at The Armory in New York City.
“We wanted to go the facility (where states is being held),” said A-L running coach Kathy Stamets, who also noted of the decision to enter the 800: “(Angelina) wanted the opportunity to run the 800, because in normal indoor meets they don’t race the 800, they do the 1,000. But she intends on competing at nationals in the 800, so this gave her an opportunity to get in an 800 this season.
“This trip to Ocean Breeze was kind of prepping as we go forward.”
Napoleon has qualified for three events at the New York State meet, in the 1,000, high jump and as part of the 1,600 relay team alongside Tyyetta Herman, Ashlyn Collins and Jenna Wyant. She’s also already registered for nationals, which goes beyond the state- and scholastic-sponsored parameters.
Of Napoleon’s effort at Ocean Breeze, Stamets added: “She had some great competition. She and another girl went back-and-forth for a little bit and coming down the straightaway, she just edged the other girl out. It was great as far as mental preparation and confidence as she moves forward in the season.”
Perhaps the most meaningful of the indoor opportunities she’s received so far came at the Millrose Games.
“You only go if you’re invited,” Stamets said of the New York City-based games. “We did not reach out at all. We were hoping to hear from them. It was a situation where they keep track of the top kids around, she was one of the kids that they invited.
“They had some pros doing competitions too, so we got to watch some records being broken.”