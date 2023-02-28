Napoleon

Allegany-Limestone senior running star Angelina Napoleon won the 800-meter race at the Ocean Breeze Elite Invitational, a prestigious regional event, on Staten Island last Saturday with a time of 2:11.32.

 Photo provided

STATEN ISLAND — For Angelina Napoleon, it was another chance to showcase her ability on a larger stage.

But it also provided the perfect opportunity to prepare for what’s ahead.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social