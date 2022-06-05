WEST SENECA — They admittedly had their sights set on the state record.
Angelina Napoleon, after all, had already set the Section 6 standard in the 2,000-meter steeplechase. So she and long-time coach Kathy Stamets mapped out a plan for what she might need to do to hit the state mark.
Entering Day 2 of the Section 6 state track and field qualifier, that goal seemed attainable. But what Napoleon actually accomplished went far beyond what Stamets and perhaps even Napolon herself thought possible.
The Allegany-Limestone junior didn’t just set a state record, she set both the national high school record AND the U.S. under-20 record by winning the steeplechase in a scintillating performance at West Seneca West High School. Napoleon won the event in a blistering 6:24.32, nearly a full 1:22 over the second-place finisher. She lapped all but two other competitors, according to the Buffalo News.
Napoleon also won the Division II high jump by clearing five feet, four inches. That was part of an impressive overall showing for the A-L running star, who won all four of her events over two days (she won the 800 and 3,000 on Friday), making her the first in program history to qualify for states in four events.
“WE HAD kind of peaked at what the state record was,” Stamets acknowledged. “We knew what she needed to hit to get that, we figured out her splits and kind of set it up. She stayed right on her splits throughout the whole thing.
“When she finished, it was emotional. We had the state record that we believed she had set, but then they came over the loudspeaker and said they thought it was a national record. We went in and talked to the coordinators, who looked into it (with the appropriate authority). They came back, said they’d talked to somebody and that it was actually an American under-20 record. It just kind of blew our minds.”
And just when it seemed as if, after everything she’s accomplished through three scholastic running seasons, Napoleon was running out of ways to outdoor herself … she went and outdid herself once again.
“I know that she’s an amazing athlete,” Stamets added. “We’re lucky to have the opportunity to be working with her. But this has exceeded what we (thought was possible). When you dream of how far you think an athlete can go, you wouldn’t think this would be in the realm of that -- a national record.
“But when that comes back, it only reinforces what we know about how hard she works, how she’s goal-oriented. She’ll say, ‘I want to reach for these things, and if they happen, they happen, and if they don’t there’s always another day.’ She has her head in the right place, she works hard. We’re very proud of what she’s accomplished and what she can do next.”
NAPOLEON one of three Section 6 Big 30 athletes to qualify for states over the weekend.
Teammate Jacob Brink, a day after winning the 3,200, punched his ticket in the 1,600 on Saturday. He finished second behind Randolph’s Roan Kelly in 4:22.37, but qualified by meeting the state super standard.
Franklinville/Ellicottville star Tyyetta Herman, meanwhile, took first in the 400 and also set a school record with her time of :58.31. In addition to winning a blue patch in the 400, she took third in the 200 (:27.53) and was part of a 1,600 relay team, alongside Nicole Burton, Anna Slavinski and Tarryn Herman, that placed sixth in 4:19.70.
“Tyyetta’s time was very impressive, considering the wind on the turns,” F/E coach Tyyetta Herman Sr. said, “but she looked strong all year, and today she proved that she could do it. This is Tyyetta’s third trip to states this year, and she is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to go to states for outdoor, due to not being able to go the last two years because of COVID-19.”
Additionally for the Gators, the 3,200 relay girls team of Ashlyn Collins, Lilianna Peters, Maddie, Straub and Erin Sheehy was fifth (10:34.30) and the boys 1,600 relay team of Justin Herbert, Brink, Damion Bish and Devin Bish also took fifth in 3:36.34. Josh Lea earned a fourth-place patch in the shot put with a throw of 44-¼.
F/E, collectively, also had a standout weekend, with Mandy Hurlburt placing third in the pentathlon (2,355 points), Anna Slavinski taking fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:10.15) and Alyssa Williams notching fifth in the 2,000 steeplechase (8:18.33). For the boys, Cayden Hatch was sixth in the 400 hurdles (1:00.61), Wyatt Tinelli was fifth in the pole vault (10-9) and Connor Terwilliger captured sixth in the pentathlon (2,263 points).
For Portville, Jenna Wyant just missed a trip to states, finishing second to Herman in the 400 with a time of :59.44. Wyant was also part of a 1,600 relay team, alongside Jessica Daley, Aryanna Hatch and Julia Wyant, that took second in 4:08.45 and a 400 relay team (with Olivia Dean, Daley and Julia Wyant) that claimed fifth in :52.69.
For Salamanca, Jillian Rea and Arlen Newark both earned patches, with the former taking fourth in the discus (96-8) and the latter placing fourth in the 400 (:51.85). Newark was also part of the 1,600 relay team (with Jason McGraw, Jesse Hill and Arlen Newark) that was fourth in 3:36.60. For West Valley, Olivia Harmony earned a patch in the 3,000 by taking fourth in 11:32.58.
On this day, however, most eyes were on Napoleon.
“She took seven seconds off her previous best (in the steeplechase),” Stamets said. “In a five-lap race at the level she’s at, that’s pretty unbelievable.
“But for a lot of people, the coaches, her teammates, other competitors, there was just an excitement to be able to witness that. She kind of became her own spectacle, but she’s really down to Earth about it. For her, it was just on to the next event.”