JAMESTOWN — Angelina Napoleon made history in the steeplechase.
Again.
Last June, in the Section 6 track and field state qualifier, Napoleon set a national under-20 record in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6:24.32. But just two weeks ago, another runner from New York, Cornwall’s Karrie Baloga, broke that record at the Loucks Games in White Plains.
Saturday, the record returned to Napoleon, a senior member of the Allegany-Limestone team.
Napoleon ran a time of 6:19.75 in the steeplechase, not only breaking the record again but becoming the first American woman under 20 to run a sub-6:20 in the event. She ran the record time while competing in the Section 6 Class C championship meet at Southwestern High School.
“Pretty much right after it happened, it was like, ‘I can’t wait to get back out there.’” A-L girls coach Kathy Stamets said of Napoleon’s record falling earlier this month. “She went into the race on Saturday with splits and a plan. We had a plan to try and beat the other girl’s time and (it was a) ‘nothing was going to stop her’ kind of thing. She was determined and she went for it. It was a tough race for her. She’s doing it kind of out by herself too.”
Napoleon’s determination is hardly a surprise to Stamets anymore.
“She's very determined, so I've seen that determination before,” Stamets said. “But every time I think she's kind of reached a level that I don't know how she can surpass, she always finds a way to surpass it. That's been one of the really neat things about coaching her through all these years, just to keep seeing her raise that bar higher and higher than you ever even imagined. I actually (said) this weekend that it's going to be interesting to see how far she can go. Because I don't know if we know how far she can go, which is fun.”
A-L finished second in the meet on both the boys and girls side, with Southwestern winning both titles.
Napoleon won four events: the steeplechase, 800 (2:20.37), 3,000 (11:10.03) and high jump (5-2).
Also for A-L, Liza Giardini won the pole vault (7 feet, 9 inches). Ashlyn Collins had two second-place finishes: the 800 (2:27.39) and 1,500 (5:06.53). Lilly Coulter took second in the 400 hurdles (1:12.46) and fourth in steeplechase, Lilianna Peters was third in the 1,500 (5:15.32) and 3,000 (11:15.32) and Cait Kellogg was fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200. Elexa Duggan was fourth in the 3,000 and fifth in the 1,500 while Brogann Howard was fourth in the 100 hurdles.
A-L also won the 3,200 relay with a team of Collins, Peters, Duggan and Coulter in 10:11.65. A-L’s 1,600 relay (Collins, Alyssa Karl, Erin Sheehy, Coulter) took fourth.
“The team really came together,” Stamets said. “We had some great performances, some new season bests and personal bests to really come together and do a great job, to come home with a second-place finish. It's against a very tough Southwestern, and we knew it would be tough going in, but our performances were what they're supposed to be at the end of the season, so it was a great effort.”
THE SALAMANCA girls took 10th, led by Ryanna Brady, who finished second in the steeplechase at 7:48.83. Brady broke a school record set by Andie Hill in 2012 (7:51.68) and will advance to the Section 6 championship/state qualifier.
“Ryanna has been eying the record all season and after the CCAA championships she was upset with herself because she knew she had more to give,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “This weekend she was ahead of her pace the entire way and she ran a very relaxed yet determined race.
"It’s so awesome watching her. … She gets something in her head and she just keeps chipping away at it and this is the result, a new school record.”
Michaelynn Lecceardone was fifth in the 100 hurdles and Izabella Milks was fifth in the high jump.
“In 2022 we only had two girls at the Section 6 championships and we have doubled that number with four this year,” Lafferty-John said. “We attribute that improvement a lot to the time these athletes have spent in the indoor season honing their skills.”
FOR THE the A-L boys, Alex Redeye won the 800 (1:58.37) and was second in the 1,600 (4:44.55).
Joshua Nolder had two seconds, in the 110 (:17.29) and high jump (5-8).
Jacob Herbert took third in the pole vault (10-6) and fourth in the 100, Ahren Faller was third in shot put (42-5.25) and Kevin Edwards-Hardy third in discus (130-4).
Matthew Milliner took fourth in the 400.
A-L’s 1,600 relay (Herbert, Michael Frederick, Milliner, Redeye) took second (3:36.61). The 400 relay (Herbert, Faller, Milliner, Goudie) took fourth and the 3,200 relay (Nathan Wolfe, John Thomas, Lucas O’Dell, Evan Johnson) took fifth.
For the Salamanca boys, who took ninth out of 12 teams with 10 points, Jesse Hill finished second in the 400 (:51.78) and earned automatic sectional qualification along with second in the school’s all-time top 10 list.
“Jesse had an aggressive start once again and a strong run on the back stretch,” SHS coach Michelle Hill said of Jesse’s 400. “His stubbornness and warrior fight mentality helped him in the last 20 meters of his race … we are looking forward to seeing how he will finish his freshman season at West Seneca West next weekend."
Zach Trietley was fifth in shot put.