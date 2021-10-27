When Jamie Mullen became the winningest boys soccer coach in Allegany County history, one of the first messages of congratulation he received came from the son of the man whose record he broke.
Fittingly enough, Mullen, the longtime Fillmore coach, credits former Belfast boss Rich Sullivan with helping establish his early coaching philosophy.
“Rich is a guy who sort of represents everything that’s right about Allegany County soccer, and Belfast and Fillmore have always been rivals,” Mullen said. “I played against Rich when I was in high school, so he was sort of the god of Allegany County soccer, and the idea of even being able to be thought of in his category was a very satisfying thing.”
Mullen surpassed Sullivan’s career mark of 453 wins in late September, also stepping into the top-five in Section 5 history. He was touched to see the first congratulatory email he received came from Mark Sullivan, who succeeded his father in coaching at Belfast.
“That tells you everything you need to know about their family and what they’re about,” Mullen said. “I told him that in many ways, I’m not even sure Rich knows this, he was a huge factor in our success. I came out of college and I wanted to play a certain brand of soccer that was very short passes and at the time everything was about triangles and (we’d want to have) 80% of possession in a game and in the early years we’d often lose to Belfast.”
So Mullen tried to blend his playing style with Sullivan’s.
“I kind of took a page out of his book and just decided that we were going to combine the best of Belfast and the best of Fillmore and make a better product,” he said. “So far it’s kind of worked for us, so in many ways I owe him for a lot of success that Fillmore soccer has.”
MULLEN made it clear in a recent interview he sees himself as simply continuing the success that has long been an expectation at Fillmore.
The Eagles rank fifth in Section 5 history in wins, seventh in games played and eighth in win percentage. All those numbers started accumulating before Mullen ever thought about coaching.
“This whole issue of celebrating Fillmore’s success is not about a coach,” Mullen said. “It really is about a culture.
“In those three really critical categories, Fillmore is in the top eight, top 10 in all of Section 5 and all classifications. So I started in Fillmore soccer in fifth grade when I was a ballboy. It was always my dream to be playing for them and to be part of the program, so in many ways, I’m just happy to sort of represent what people that came before me meant and what I expect people after me to represent. It really has been about just carrying the torch for a little while.”
This year’s Eagles have won their last 14 games through Tuesday’s Section 5 Class D1 semifinal victory over Wheatland-Chili. Mullen said the Eagles navigated injuries throughout the regular season, but finally started to get their full lineup back by the end.
“(Two weeks ago) I was very candid with my team, I just sat them down and had a heart-to-heart and said, ‘guys, right now, based on my experience with sectionals, we’re not a team that can win sectionals,’” Mullen said. “I kind of challenged them to say to themselves and say to each other, ‘what are they prepared to do to change that?’ And this season has been I would, borderline, say it’s been cursed. Every single time that we get a little momentum, I lose a kid to an injury, I’ve had probably more games lost due to injury than ever before. And it’s just been one of those things where whenever we get a little momentum, something awful happens and then we have to start again.
“But last Friday (Oct. 15, a 2-0 win) at Wellsville everything came together. We played a virtually perfect game. And at this point, I think we have as good a chance as anybody to win a sectional title.”
FILLMORE last won a sectional title in 2019 and ultimately made the state Class D semifinal. The Eagles play Arkport/Canaseraga — which beat Fillmore 1-0 in the first game of the year — on Friday night (8 p.m.) in Geneseo for the D1 championship.
Last year, Fillmore went undefeated in the regular season before falling to Keshequa in the D1 final. While the Eagles want to finish where they couldn’t last year, that’s almost always the expectation of Mullen’s teams to compete for a sectional title.
“I would say that’s true about Fillmore almost every year,” Mullen said. “Success breeds success and most of these kids, at least that have played for me, half of them have already been on a sectional championship team that went to states (in 2019). Once you’ve tasted that, geez, it’s hard to go backwards. Even the kids that weren’t on the team followed it and in some ways had more of a zeal or a zest for getting there than even the kids that have been there.”
Fillmore ran into an even “more exceptional team,” Mullen said, last year against Keshequa, which had the bad luck of being unable to advance to the canceled state tournament. The state championships are back on, giving the Eagles another goal to aim for.
“I think one of the things that is a little bit of a perk this year is that in some ways it was heartbreaking to watch the Keshequa season end the night they beat us in sectionals,” Mullen said. “They didn’t get a chance to go to regionals and states. So this year, of course, that possibility is out there. So if we’re going to win, I guess the idea is we win this year and have a little more fun.”
To do that, the Eagles first have to avenge their season-opening loss on Friday night.