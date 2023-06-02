QUEENS — Isaac Moses and Cavan Boutillette certainly weren’t done any favors.
Upon making the trek to New York City for the New York State boys tennis championships, the Olean High duo was given a tough initial blow for its first-round doubles matchup, drawing the No. 8 overall seed of 32 teams.
But then, very little has been easy for the Huskies’ squad this postseason.
Moses and Boutillette fell to the top-seeded Maple Grove team in the CCAA doubles championship to enter the sectional event on an understandable, but rare, loss. It then had to spring not one but two upsets to reach the Section 6 semifinals, shake off a setback to the No. 1 team the following day and rebound to win the third-place contest to secure its place at the state tournament.
Yes, it’s had to scratch and claw through much of the last three weeks. And in an admirable effort, it did the very same in its first and only doubles matchup on the state’s biggest stage.
Moses and Boutillette battled to a 7-5 loss in Set 1, then were dispatched in full by the Pittsford-Sutherland tandem of Dylan Bhatia and Charlie Thyroff, 7-5, 6-1, at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows early Friday afternoon.
In a recently revamped format, participating doubles teams were guaranteed just one match instead of the typical two from previous years in a double elimination-style setting. Moses and Boutillette finished the season as the CCAA runner-up, a state qualifier out of Section 6 as the No. 7 seed and Olean’s fifth pairing to reach states under long-time coach Ben Wright, and the first since 2019.
“These two guys gave it their all today,” Wright said. “They were playing one of the tournament’s top seeds and they put up one heck of a fight. They knew they were in for a tough match after the draw and they went into relaxed and with an open mind to just do the best that they could.
“That’s a team from a Class AA school that they were playing and they gave a real fight. They left the courts today proud, happy and with their heads held high. Not only that, but we got to watch some great tennis in a world class venue, and that experience in itself was awesome. Beyond that, Isaac’s only a junior and Cavan’s a sophomore, so to reach states this year was a major accomplishment and they’ll look to get back and do even better next season.”
Prior to their match, Moses received the Sportsmanship Award from Section 6.