ST. BONAVENTURE -- For a moment, it had made yet another improbable victory seem almost predetermined.
In one sublime sequence, Jalen Adaway rejected the 6-foot-9 Austin Phyfe at one end and soared for an astounding two-handed slam at the other to tie the game at 62 and bring the home crowd to its feet.
At this point, St. Bonaventure, ever the second-half team, had this gutsy group from Northern Iowa right where it wanted it. For the third time in six games, it had rallied all the way back from a double-digit post-break deficit, this time from 19 down, with another of its furious flips of the switch.
It had all the momentum and an audience of 4,296 on its side.
Only this time, due to a superb individual effort and the one or two big stops that never came, the Bonnies couldn’t quite complete the comeback.
A.J. Green poured in a career-high 35 points, including a 9-of-15 effort from 3-point range and the initial game-swinging stretch of 17-straight to close the first half, as Northern Iowa handed No. 16 Bona its first loss in a stunning 90-80 decision on Saturday afternoon inside the Reilly Center.
GREEN, the former Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and the Preseason POY heading into 2021-22 -- and by extension, the Panthers -- had gotten off to a cold start, shooting just 27.5 percent over his first four games. The assumption was he’d start to heat up at some point; the hope was it wouldn’t come on this day.
But it did, in one of the more nuclear performances in recent RC history.
And while this veteran UNI bunch (2-3) celebrated its biggest win to date, Bona (5-1), after the high of a Charleston Classic championship, was left to ponder its first truly humbling experience of the year. It had played with fire before in these first two-and-a-half weeks of the season, and on Saturday, it was finally burned.
The question afterward: Was it a matter of Green merely having “one of those nights” or was it a deeper letdown from a defense that had entered as one of the best in the country?
“Anybody who’s played the game has always played against somebody that just goes off; everybody’s had that experience,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “He’s a heck of a player, he’s been struggling … he was coming off a (hip) injury, so he’s probably healthy now. He has that reputation and it showed. He hit some big shots and he’s a talented kid.”
UNI HAD broken out of a mini-slump 10 days earlier against then-No. 16 Arkansas, draining 17 3s in a 93-80 loss. On this day, it became the best version of itself. The Panthers shot an impressive 52 percent from the field, including a 15-of-31 effort from 3-point range. Phyfe and Nate Heise each added a big 15 points.
Bona again roared back in the fashion it’s become famous for, embarking upon a 26-7 run midway through the second half -- highlighted by a barrage of 3-pointers and that big dunk from Adaway -- to erase a 55-36 margin with 17:58 remaining. This time, however, it couldn’t finish.
With a chance to take the lead, Kyle Lofton missed an opener jumper and Green responded with a 3 at the other end. Heise hit a pair of back-breaking treys down the stretch, the latter to put the game out of reach for good.
And in the end, the Panthers had an answer for just about everything.
“We had some shots, we just missed them,” Schmidt said. “When you score 80 points, you should win. (But the issues were) more from a defensive standpoint. We didn’t do a good job of, one, stopping the known, but two getting stops when we needed to get stops. When we needed to get a stop, they made a basket.”
Of the contribution UNI’s supporting cast provided Green, Schmidt added: “You can’t let the known score 35, but at the same time, even if you (let that happen), sometimes you can live with that. Their role guys, Heise and Phyfe, were terrific. Both those guys did a really good job for them scoring the basketball.”
OFFENSIVELY, the Bonnies were mostly fine. Lofton racked up 21 points, seven assists and four steals; Dominick Welch came alive in the second half, scoring 17 of his 20 in the period and finishing 6-of-13 from distance to spur the comeback. Jaren Holmes had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and Adaway and Osun Osunniyi each had 12 points and seven boards.
Their flaws, however, were evident. Bona once again fell into a hole, heading into halftime down 13 and a bit shell-shocked by Green’s outburst, which brought the Panthers from down 33-30 to up 47-34 in a blink. It received a grand total of eight minutes and no points from its bench. It was mostly held to just one shot, as Northern Iowa held a commanding 41-29 edge on the glass (and limited Schmidt’s team to just six second-half points).
And, in this case, there was no monumental win to mask those.
“Credit to them, sometimes they hit tough shots, sometimes we gave up easy open jump shots,” said Schmidt, who noted that Bona was also hurt by a couple of Heise backdoor plays late in the game, “but they’re a good team, and you can’t get down 13 against a team like that and expect to win.
Before, the Bonnies were able to learn all of those lessons in a victory. The message after its first loss of the year?
“Just like the message every game,” Schmidt allowed. “We gotta get better. We’re not a finished product. Down in Charleston, we didn’t play perfect. We’ve got so much room for improvement in all areas, and that’s the message. We’ve got to come back Monday and get better.”