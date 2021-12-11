In Tim Kolasinski’s first two seasons leading the Olean High boys basketball program, his teams have boasted two Big 30 Players of the Year and reached two Section 6 championship games, winning one.
The challenge, after both seasons, is how do you replace a high-scoring senior star (Covi James, then Jason Brooks) and keep up the high standards the Huskies have enjoyed for decades? Kolasinski isn’t sure Olean has one go-to scorer this year, but has enough scoring options to produce a balanced offense.
Olean returns seven letterwinners from a 12-5 team last season, including three returning senior starters: guards Zion James (a third-team Big 30 all-star) and Kamdyn McClain and forward Stephen Hoffman.
“This year, I’m hoping that we’re going to replace that in a more evenly distributed manner,” Kolasinski said of losing Brooks’ scoring. “Not that we don’t have players who can step up individually and perform, but we’re going to slide Zion over into more of a point guard role; not that that’s going to necessarily make him just a distributor but that is going to be one of his duties that’s going to maybe take a little bit away from some of the scoring opportunities he may have had in the past.”
IN TWO round-robin victories at the Huskies’ own Tip-Off Tournament, Kolasinski saw the balance he’s looking for, with James, McClain, Hoffman and Jack DeRose all showing touch at times.
“The nice thing is that we have some other guys that are ready to step up,” Kolasinski said. “I think it showed in our opening tournament, we had several guys through the course of two games score double digits, and it wasn’t that they scored double digits both games, which I think is actually a positive for us because we have guys that are going to be able to step up on different nights.”
Kolasinski expected one of the team’s limitations, size, to be tested in a Friday night trip to play Buffalo’s Cardinal O’Hara.
“We are not a very big team this year; we have skilled players and we have some veteran players,” he said, “but we’re not overly big so when we go against a team that’s a little bigger, more physical than us, what’s that going to look like, how are we going to combat that? We got to see (that) a little bit; we scrimmaged Orchard Park in the preseason, but I think an O’Hara … is going to really show us in a game situation, are we going to be able to rebound, are we going to be able to keep a team like that out of the paint defensively? That’s something that remains to be seen.”
OLEAN WON the CCAA West I last season in a typically competitive division over the likes of Southwestern, Allegany-Limestone, Fredonia, Salamanca and Dunkirk. The same six teams are in the division this year.
— Allegany-Limestone will look to build on a 7-5 campaign that was cut short before playing a postseason game due to COVID protocols. The Gators return four starters and two other letterwinners from that team, which finished third in its league and earned a No. 3 playoff seed.
Senior guard Tyler Curran earned a spot on the Big 30 All-Star First Team as a junior averaging 18 points, three assists and two steals. Gators coach Glenn Anderson said he expects “more of the same” from Curran as a leader and two-way guard.
“He’s worked really hard on his shooting from the perimeter, so I think that’s improved a lot. He was great off the bounce last year, still is this year,” Anderson said. “I think he’s come a long way there, as far as his IQ and leadership, there were a couple dozen times in practice already where I’m getting ready to say something and he’s jumping in and correcting a guy before I even have to worry about saying anything. As a coach, that’s sticking with a kid better than me saying it because I’m constantly talking to guys. So if he points out something to a guy, they’re more likely to remember it. That’s big from a leadership standpoint.”
Anderson expects a breakout year from junior guard Anthony DeCapua (9 points, 4 rebounds per game) and has seen some positive signs from sophomores Sean Conroy and Michael Frederick and junior Gabe Ramadhan, a transfer from Olean.
The Gators have a deep roster, with 15 names listed, and got in plenty of work over the summer, an opportunity no teams were afforded in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.
“We had 14 guys playing with us this summer pretty regularly, so we always had a pretty full bench and typically I rotate guys in the summer — not equal playing time but everyone gets a lot of time so everyone kind of has an idea what’s going on,” Anderson said. “Obviously, we had a tough opener (a 77-54 loss to Timon-St. Jude) and I think that showed in the first quarter, trying to jump in with that type of intensity and speed, athleticism and skill.
“But I’ve been pretty pleased so far. There’s still lots of work to do, lots of things to iron out, but in general we’re far and away much farther ahead than we were two games into last year.”
— Another returning Big 30 first-team all-star, sophomore guard Lucus Brown, leads a Salamanca team looking to improve on a .500 regular season last year (4-6 in its first year in the CCAA West I). Brown, who will be joined by fellow returning starters Andy Herrick and RJ McLarney, averaged 18 points, six rebounds and 2.5 steals as a freshman.
“Lucus is really good because of the work that he puts in day in and day out,” said sixth-year coach Adam Bennett. “He had a great season last year, but he really dedicated a lot of time in the weight room in the spring and the summer and then he worked very hard in the gym. I think he and I were in the gym about four days a week in the summer and that’s all driven by him. We had our team structured stuff that we would play one or two summer league games a week, we would have an open gym a week in the summer .... there were some weeks (when) we were in the gym for six days.”
After capturing a Section 6 Class C2 championship and another undefeated run through CCAA East II last winter, Ellicottville begins this season in a transition phase, with just three letterwinners returning, including starting guards Logan Grinols and Lucas Marsh.
Portville has a new boys basketball coach in Josh Brooks, also the PCS football coach, who replaces Bill Torrey, who led the Panthers for eight seasons.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Glenn Anderson (12th season, 126-87)
League: CCAA West I
2020-21 record/postseason: 7-5
Roster: Tyler Curran (6-2, sr., G), Maddox DeLong (6-0, sr., G), Huddy Kwiatkowski (6-4, sr., G), Jacke Brockel (6-3, sr., F), Anthony DeCapua (6-2, jr., F), Andrew Giardini (6-2, jr., F), Eric Furlong (5-10, jr., F), Gabe Ramadhan (5-9, jr., G), Ian Palmer (5-8, jr., G), Andy Maguire (5-11, jr., G), Gavin Truman (6-3, jr., F), Matt Millner (5-9, jr., G), Nolan Donovan (6-3, sr., F), Sean Conroy (5-10, soph., G), Michael Frederick (6-0, soph., F)
ARCHBISHOP WALSH
Coach: Andy Moore (10th season, 121-105)
League: Independent Athletic Conference
2020-21 record/postseason: 9-2; Gow School (W, 75-32, IAC semifinal), New Life Christian (W, 79-73, IAC championship)
Roster: not available
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Josh Forster (4th season, 14-43)
League: CCAA East II
2020-21 record/postseason: 8-7; Portville (L, 76-67, Sec. 6 Class C1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Kodi Colton (6-3, sr., G/F), Seth Howland (5-6, sr., G), Dakota Allen (5-11, jr., G/F), Donald Seamon (5-7, jr., G), Clayton Frentz (5-8, sr., G), Gage Furl (5-11, sr., G/F), Josh Halterman (5-8, sr., G), John Visnesky (6-4, sr., G/F), Caleb Frentz (6-1, jr., F), Zayne Pacilyak (5-10, jr., F)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Dave McCann (10th season, 129-60)
League: CCAA East II
2020-21 record/postseason: 15-2; Cassadaga Valley (W, 85-54, Sec. 6 Class C2 quarterfinals), Westfield (W, 66-52, Sec. 6 Class C2 semifinals), Randolph (W, 40-38, Sec. 6 Class C2 championship)
Roster: Logan Grinols (sr., G), Lucas Marsh (sr., G), Gavin Dietrich (jr., C), Braylon Wyatt (jr., G), Caedon Wyatt (jr., G), Liam Jimerson (jr., G), Yahin Velazquez-Garcia (jr., G), Giancarlo Nuzzo (jr., G), Brad John (jr., G), Owen Chudy (soph., F), Errol Moore (jr., F), Zac Clark (jr., C)
From the coach: “We will feature a young team this season, returning only three players with varsity experience. We will need these three to take on a heavy leadership role. This new group coming up has experienced success at the JV level and will need to adjust to the speed of varsity competition. This group works very hard and wants to succeed. We will learn as we go and grow as the season progresses. I am very excited to see what the product looks like by the end of the season.”
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Scott Shenk (3rd season, 19-19)
League: CCAA East II
2020-21 record/postseason: 10-6; Panama (W, 63-45, Sec. 6 Class D quarterfinal), Sherman (W, 66-36, Sec. 6 Class D semifinal)
Roster: Beau Bielecki (soph.), Logan Green (sr.), Blake Frank (sr.), Jacob Dahlke (soph.), Connor Terwilliger (sr.), Noah Shenk (soph.), Michael Stewart (sr.), Hayden Trietley (jr.), Drew Goss (jr.), Xevid Butman (jr.)
NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN
Coach: James Hutter (20th season, 269-153)
League: Independent Athletic Conference/Greater Finger Lakes Christian Athletic Association
2020-21 record/postseason: 7-13; Christian Central (W, 75-53, IAC semfinal), Archbishop Walsh (L, 79-73, IAC championship); Syracuse Wolfpack (W, 67-61, GFLCAA semifinal), Rochester Rapids (L, 77-73, GFLCAA championship)
Roster: Timothy Hutter (sr.), Prince Terrison (sr.), Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey (jr.), Niin Narky Hanson-Nortey (9th), Michael Allen (9th), Shengxi Jin (jr.), Kevin Botchway (fr.), Samuel Quampah (fr.)
From the coach: “New Life is led by seniors Timothy Hutter and Prince Terrison. I put the boys through a bridal schedule last year, which really helped Tim and Prince develop. I expect the Hanson-Nortey brothers to step into the starting lineup and both quickly become major contributors.”
OLEAN
Coach: Tim Kolasinski (3rd season, 31-11)
League: CCAA West I
2020-21 record/postseason: 12-5; East Aurora (W, 66-45, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinal), Buffalo East (W, 91-69, Sec. 6 Class B1 semifinal), Bennett (L, 87-71, Sec. 6 Class B1 championship)
Roster: Zion James (5-10, sr., G), Kamdyn McClain (5-10, sr., G), Jack DeRose (6-1, jr., G), Stephen Hoffman (6-2, sr., F), Cade Anastasia (6-4, jr., F), Dom Henzel (6-0, sr., G), Thomas Bates (5-10, jr., G), Albert Martin (6-1, sr., F), Corey Potter (6-0, sr., G/F), Trevor Johnston (5-11, jr., F), Lucas Brushingham (6-0, jr., F), Talan Stitt (6-1, jr., F), Julius Childs (6-2, sr., F)
PIONEER
Coach: Brian Ellsworth
League: ECIC Div. III
2020-21 record/postseason: 3-14
Roster: Walker Bekiel 6-2, jr.), Lars Craft (5-7, jr.), Kyle Stover (5-7, jr.), Dalton Giboo (5-10, soph.), Zander Terhune (6-0, jr.), Xavier McCluer (6-0, sr.), Brody Hopkins (6-2, sr.), Jayden Okhamvilaysack (5-6, sr.), Sam Platt (6-2, fr.), Karter Giboo (5-10, fr.), Ethan Warner (6-2, jr.), Devin Matuszak (6-0, jr.), Jasiah Jarocinski (6-2, sr.)
PORTVILLE
Coach: Josh Brooks (1st season)
League: CCAA East I
2020-21 record/postseason: 9-6; Cattaraugus-Little Valley (W, 76-67, Sec. 6 Class C1 quarterfinal), Riverside (L, 94-86, 2OT, Sec. 6 Class C1 semifinal)
Roster: Bryce Findlay (5-9, jr., G), Sam Korsa (6-0, sr., G), Luke Petrszak (6-0, soph., G/F), Joel Stives (6-1, jr., G/F), Cole Faulkner (6-1, jr., F), Thomas Carls (5-10, sr., G), Aidan DeFazio (5-9, 8th, G), Troy Van Sickle (6-2, soph., F), Nate Petryszak (sr., 5-11, G/F), Luke Petruzzi (6-0, sr., G), Maxx Yehl (6-6, sr., F), Christian Gariepy (6-1, sr., G/F), Ben Isaman (6-1, jr., F), Drew Brink (5-10, jr., G/F)
SALAMANCA
Coach: Adam Bennett (6th year, 58-44)
League: CCAA West I
2020-21 record/postseason: 7-8; Tapestry Charter (L, 62-56, Sec. 6 Class C1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Lucus Brown (6-0, soph., G), Andy Herrick (6-3, jr., G), RJ McLarney (6-5, sr., F), Hayden Hoag (5-11, sr., G), Harley Hoag (5-11, sr., F/G), Jaxson Ross (5-10, soph., G), Maddox Isaac (5-10, fr., G), Alexander Carlson (5-10, sr., G), Kash Ball (5-9, sr., G)
From the coach: “Our five starters are all returning players with quite a bit of varsity experience. Lucus Brown is now a sophomore, coming off a freshman season where he was named a CCAA First Team All-Star and OTH Big 30 First Team All-Star. Andy Herrick is a returning starter who we’ll look to as a scorer. RJ McLarney lost most of last season to an ankle injury, but is healthy and looking to have a solid senior year. Hayden and Harley Hoag will both play big minutes for us and are valuable on both ends. Our bench is young and inexperienced, but we have two underclassmen – Jaxson Ross and Maddox Isaac – who have a chance to make an impact immediately.”