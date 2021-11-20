Bernie Williams. Mookie Wilson. Dennie Miles?
The former longtime Wellsville baseball boss rubbed elbows with some elite company last weekend. Miles was part of the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 enshrined on Sunday in Troy. Inductees this year included former Yankees (Williams and Bobby Richardson), Mets (Cleon Jones and Wilson), famed documentarian Ken Burns, former Mets public relations director Jay Horowitz and a former Yankees bullpen coach, Dom Scala.
Miles said he enjoyed hearing stories from Scala’s time with the Yankees, an era that included the rise of mercurial owner George Steinbrenner, manager Billy Martin and stars like Reggie Jackson and Graig Nettles.
“To hear him tell stories about his experiences with them was incredible,” Miles said.
But the hall made room for a coach from a small town in Allegany County this year, and his fellow inductees made Miles feel welcome.
“I met every one of them and I did have some time to have a little bit of a dialogue with them, but just general stuff,” he said. “Those people when they come into a room, it’s like EF Hutton showing up, everybody just flocks to them and they didn’t have a whole lot of time for me separately.
“But one thing I was so impressed with Bernie Williams is that I had a 10-minute period for my acceptance speech and I’m looking down at Bernie, of course, to the first table and he never took his eyes off me the entire time. I was so impressed, because I’m a nobody to him, and that he would have that kind of interest in what I was saying, that’s the kind of character that he is.”
Miles said 17 friends and family members accompanied him for the ceremony. He took time in his speech to recognize each of them. First hearing about his induction in February, he had more than six months to write a speech. The speech earned a standing ovation from the audience.
“It took six months for me to ponder and fret and worry about what am I going to say,” he said. “Basically, what I did is I said I don’t have any Yankee stories to tell, I don’t have any New York Mets stories to tell, so I’m therefore going to focus on the people that are with me today, people that are close to my heart.
“I introduced every one of them and told the history of each and how important they were to me in my life and it went over very well. I spoke from the heart and I think that touched a lot of people.”
THE ENTIRE NYS Baseball Hall of Fame experience left Miles impressed.
“It was just so high class; for instance, they had a dress code and if you didn’t have a shirt and tie on or at least a sports coat, you didn’t get in,” he said. “When’s the last time you ever saw that happen? So it was very high class, well done and was just a very humbling experience for me. If you look back on their web page, to see all the people that have been inducted before me and to know the pool that they can draw from, it’s just incredible the people that eventually could be in this hall of fame.”
Miles has 749 coaching wins, second all-time in the state, in a sill-active career that’s spanned more than four decades. He retired from his longtime post as athletic director and coach at Wellsville in 2018, but couldn’t quit the game. Instead, he accepted a position in Avoca and won a 2019 Section 5 championship, his 13th in career.
“As you get older, wins are still important to me, but as time goes by they fade away and what you’re left with is a lot of memories and a lot of friends,” Miles said. “I think that’s what drives me right now. The wins are going to come and go. But man, the friendships and the memories that not only I’m going to take away, but the kids, the parents and supporters that have been a part of the program, they’re going to take away these memories as well.
“For me at this stage of my life, that’s just as important as the wins. I’ve been blessed with so many of both, a lot of friends and a lot of great memories that we all are going to share. I’ve had so many people texting me of things that happened when they were coming through the program. For me that’s what it’s all about at my age.”
The hall of fame recognition reflects not just on Miles, but countless players, coaches, parents and other supporters, he said.
“I’ve just been a piece of the puzzle, there’s been so many people that have shared in all the success that we’ve had,” Miles said. “I’ve often said that I’m the head coach but there’s so many people that have been the backbone of both programs and the heart and soul of the programs. This isn’t just an honor for me; it’s an honor for anyone that’s had anything to do with those programs.”
