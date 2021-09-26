OLEAN — Almost three weeks after a 6-1 loss to Portville in the Olean Tournament, the Olean boys soccer team played the Panthers much closer the second time around, but still could not ultimately hold them off.
Kyle Mathes’ 25th minute goal was all the scoring Portville (8-0-1) needed in a 1-0 non-league victory on Saturday, keeping its unbeaten record intact.
Olean coach Jim Charles said the Huskies focused on speedy Portville junior Michael Cole, trying to stay in front of him.
“We've come a long way,” Charles said. “But I know both teams have been feeling a little cruddy, whatever's going around. I don't think they were at their top form and we definitely have come a long way defensively. We still made some mistakes, we were a little sluggish in the first half, second half much better.
“Thomas Bates hit the crossbar late in the game, that really could have changed it.”
Portville goalkeeper Troy VanSickle made two saves. Josh Gardner had nine saves for Olean (4-5-1).
“He had a pretty good game. He held us in it, that's for sure,” Charles said of Gardner.
Hinsdale 4, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
SALAMANCA — Damion Brown scored two goals and tallied an assist to lead Hinsdale (7-1), while Tucker Schwartz had a goal and an assist.
Hinsdale took a 1-0 lead into halftime before tacking on three more early in the second half. Brandon Hayman also scored for the Bobcats and Ethan Chapman had an assist.
Ethan Cashimere made 10 saves in securing his second shutout of the season. Jonathan Wiltsie piled up 19 saves on a busy afternoon for Salamanca/C-LV (0-8).
“This was a solid effort by our team,” Salamanca/C-LV coach P.J. Peterson said. “Other than an eight- minute stretch in the game, we played even with a team who was 6-1 and first place in their league.”
Alfred-Almond 8, Andover/Whitesville 1
ANDOVER — Dylan Coots posted two goals and two assists and six others added a marker in a decisive Alfred-Almond win.
Aritz Balboa, Tighe Grigg (2 assists), Ben Byrnes, Brennan Lang, Chris Mormino (assist) and Ty Kenney all found the back of the net for the Eagles, who racked up 48 shots on the day. Andover/Whitesville fell to 1-9.
Fillmore 3, Wellsville 1
FILLMORE — Three different players found the back of the net as Fillmore rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit for its sixth-straight win.
Layton Sanasith, Brent Zubikowski and Mitchell Ward all tallied for the Eagles (8-2), who shook off a slow start with a convincing second-half effort. Noorideen Musaid-Omar assisted on two of those goals while Eben Schilke had the other helper.
Michael McCumiskey made three saves in the win. Cody Costello had the lone goal for Wellsville (4-4-1).
Allegany-Limestone 4, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
ARKPORT — It took a bit longer than usual to seal it, but in the end, it was a familiar outcome for Allegany-Limestone. The Gators jumped out to a quick lead, as Eric Spring tallied off an Anthony DeCapua pass just four minutes in, but it remained a tenuous 1-0 advantage until A-L tallied a trio of late markers to pull away.
Spring scored an insurance goal off Cooper Wilczewski pass in the 51st minute while Zach Luce scored three minutes later off a pass from Henry Brairton and Brairton added a goal in the 68th minute to put the game out of reach.
Sean Conroy added an assist for the Gators, who dispatched their second Section 5 small school power of the season (alongside a 4-0 win over Fillmore). Jack Conroy needed two saves for his ninth shutout in as many games.
A-L has outscored its opponents 52-0 just after the midway point of the year.