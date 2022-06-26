ELYSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association (PSSA) recently held its annual state-registered Amateur Trap Association (ATA) trap shooting championship over a nine-day period.
Typically, it is one of the largest ATA shoots in the country held each year. On Saturday, June 18, local trap shooter Becki Logan, of West Clarksville, broke the only perfect score of 200-straight, winning the singles championship competition among nearly 900 other shooters.
The conditions were extremely difficult, with winds gusting at over 30 miles per hour, which made Logan’s accomplishment so special. After breaking the first 100-straight targets in the morning, she returned in the afternoon to shoot the second 100 targets amid even worse conditions, making things very nerve-wracking. Her squad of four other shooters from Florida, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania stood and watched as she crushed the final wind-blown target. All-American trapshooting legend Ricky Marshall Jr., of Lincoln, Nebraska, was runner-up with 199.
The win provided Logan a Shamrock Leathers shooting bag, 200-straight patches and pins, $200 in added money and several All-American points. The next day, Logan captured Lady I non-resident runner-up honors in the doubles championship. She also won a Lady I handicap yardage event earlier in the week in a shoot off against friend and foe, All-American Raylee Bishop, from Iowa. Logan captured the high overall (HOA) trophy for her class for non-resident shooters as well.
Logan has been shooting registered trap for a little over a year and a half.
She was selected as the ATA Lady Rookie of the Year for the 2021 target year last season. This year her goal is to land a spot on the ATA All-American trapshooting team. Her singles championship last week, as well as her other wins and trophy points, will go a long way toward that as her All-American points are compiled.
Logan is a member of and shoots out of the Richburg Rod & Gun Club. She is also a coach for the BRCS youth trap team.