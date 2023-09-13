OLEAN — Six Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA, Scouts hoisted close to 144 golf bags Monday, Aug. 28, in support of the Annual Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Outing at the Bartlett Country Club in Olean.
“This third annual Coaches vs. Cancer event is the largest held at the club to date,” said Mark Schmidt, honorary chairman of Coaches vs. Cancer and St. Bonaventure men’s basketball head coach. “Through the support of our very generous community participants, corporate sponsors and tireless volunteers, we expect to reach our goal of $100,000 this year in the fight against cancer once all the finances are finalized.”
The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. This initiative leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.
Since 1993, coaches have raised more than $155 million for the American Cancer Society, and the Coaches vs. Cancer program, in collaboration with the NABC, has united coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy – cancer.
“Hosting the Coaches vs. Cancer event at the Bartlett Country Club takes a lot of planning, effort and execution,” said Dwayne Randall, golf professional at the Bartlett Country Club. “The six Scouts who helped us with the bag drop were extremely helpful in the experience golfers had when arriving to the club. They worked hard during the time leading up to the start of the event, and their efforts helped make the day a huge success.”
The six Scouts BSA members who were among the first on-site contacts for golfers last week included members of three local troops: Aiden Barber, Logan Hellier, Alan Ruszkowski and David Ruszkowski of Olean Troop 621; Saige Causer of Olean Troop 619; and Tyler Richards of Allegany Troop 677.
“It was great to support this community event which helps so many people,” said Michael Kelley, immediate past president of the Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA, who assisted the Scouts at the event. “Scouting’s slogan is ‘Do a Good Turn Daily,’ and helping organizations to increase public awareness of cancer is an important service for all of us.”
Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA, serves more than 1,500 youth in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties in New York, and Potter and McKean Counties in Pennsylvania.
More information on joining Scouting is available at alleghenyhighlands.org and information on Coaches vs. Cancer is available at nabc.com/cvc/.