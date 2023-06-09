MORICHES — Matt Burke was numb.
The Wellsville softball coach was struggling, he said, to both process what had happened and to find the words to explain it.
Two weeks earlier, his Lions had experienced the sudden joy of a postseason walkoff win, scoring on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to edge Bath-Haverling, 3-2, for the Section 5 Class B2 title. On Friday afternoon, however, they found themselves on the other side of that feeling.
Wellsville had mostly done what it needed to reach its first state championship game of the Burke era: It took a 1-0 lead on a no-doubt home run from Makenna Dunbar to start the second and built it to 2-0 in the third. Even after Section 9’s Marlboro cut it to 2-1 in the fourth, it managed to escape further trouble over the next few frames.
This time, however, that late-inning magic, that last little boost, went to its opponent.
Tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh, Kalista Birkenstock smacked an infield single and stole second. Lily Sullivan followed by laying down a bunt, which led to an errant throw at first base. And with that, Birkenstock raced home to give the Dukes a gripping 3-2 walkoff victory in a New York State Class B semifinal at the Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.
“I’m heartbroken for our kids,” Burke managed afterward. “We came out ready to play today and things just didn’t go our way. I’m so proud of our team and how we represented the community of Wellsville this season.”
FOR WELLSVILLE, it was an unexpected and stunning way to close the season. But not because Birkenstock, who finished 2-for-3 with a triple, made something happen on the bases; Marlboro’s leadoff hitter, after all, is headed to Division I Manhattan. No, this was due more to how it developed.
Down 2-1 in the sixth, Marlboro’s Taylor Castellani hit a bases loaded bunt single to tie it before Makenzie Cowburn fanned the next two batters to keep it 2-2. In the seventh, Wellsville had a golden opportunity to reclaim the lead, with Marissa Ordway ripping a 3-2 pitch for a single and Lindsay Stuck reaching on an error to make for runners at second and third with no outs. Marlboro pitcher Leah Gunsett, however, coaxed a quick line out and pop out and then struck out the next batter looking to miraculously end the threat.
The Dukes then needed just two more batters to win it.
And Wellsville, which had been a powerhouse all season long before finishing 22-2, was forced to lament what might have been.
“I thought we came to play today,” Burke said again. “We battled the whole game. Hats off to Marlboro, they’re an excellent team. It’s a tough one to swallow.”
IN A DUEL between two ultra-talented starting pitchers, Wellsville knew it wasn’t going to reach the 12-plus runs it had been averaging in the playoffs. Still, it manufactured enough offense to bring a lead into the sixth.
Dunbar hit her 11th home run of the year. In the third, Natalie Adams had a bunt single and Averee Palmatier doubled before Sawyer Burke brought Adams in with a sacrifice bunt to make it 2-0. Adams and Palmatier, the team’s No. 8 and 9 hitters, both finished 2-for-3.
Cowburn also did her part to keep the Lions ahead until late, stranding a runner at third in both the second and third with an inning-ending strikeout and wiggling out of first and second with two outs in the fifth with another K. She finished with nine strikeouts. Adams added a big defensive play, snaring a line drive at second base for an unassisted double play to keep it 2-1 after the Dukes had scored in the fourth.
But the Lions, typically an offensive juggernaut, also left some runs on the board.
In the third, Burke’s team made a baserunning error at third base and was tagged out with one away. In the fifth, it had first and third with no outs, but Gunsett recorded three-straight outs, including a pop-out double play, to get out of it. And in the sixth, Gunsett retired both Dunbar and Cowburn, two of the Lions’ best hitters, to keep it a one-run game.
IN THE end, Wellsville was just that close — on multiple occasions — to securing its place in the Class B championship game. Ultimately, however, that ticket was punched by Marlboro (19-2), which will take on Section 2’s Ichabod Crane (22-1) in Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. title contest.
And though it fell a run short, there was still plenty about which Wellsville could be proud.
This was a team that again won 20-plus games, captured a third-straight sectional title, reached the NYS semifinals for the first time since 2000 and entered the contest ranked No. 2 in the state.
“Both pitchers battled … it’s just a tough one,” Burke said. “Two good pitchers, two really good teams, and it just came down to … we were so close. That’s what makes this difficult. Our young ladies did everything they needed throughout the course of the year to get to this point. You want it to be a storybook ending, we just came up a little bit short.
“But it was not for lack of energy or lack of effort.”