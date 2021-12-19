ALLEGANY — Two years ago, it went about as far as it could without actually winning.
Indeed, in the 2019 IAABO Tournament championship — its first under Tim Kolasinski — the Olean High boys basketball team took Bradford to the bitter end, but ultimately fell 86-82 in a double-overtime thriller.
On Sunday, in a new location, but same game, the Huskies found themselves in a relatively similar situation. In this one, pitting Olean and backyard rival Allegany-Limestone — the Nos. 3 and 8 small school teams in Western New York, per The View From Center Court — there were a dozen lead changes and neither team led by more than two possessions through the first 27 minutes.
Only this time, they didn’t miss their opportunity to close out a title contest, and no extra sessions were needed.
Kamdyn McClain scored 18 points and backcourt mate Zion James posted 14 as Olean topped the Gators, 52-40, on the latter’s home court in the Frank Rubick division of the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament. Clinging to a one-point advantage (36-35) with 5:41 remaining, Olean took over, closing on a 16-5 run as part of a decisive 18-6 final quarter. That gave the Huskies (5-0) their first IAABO title since 2018 following ‘19’s double OT heartbreaker and the year off due to COVID-19.
“It’s very nice,” Kolasinski said of his first holiday crown. “It’s always a quality tournament, and it’s no different this year. Playing Allegany-Limestone, who’s a league opponent as well as a rival just down the road, you always know it’s going to be a battle. To play them on their home court … those are all good things that we wanted to see so that we could test ourselves early in the season.
“We’re really glad to come out of here with a win; it wasn’t easy.”
Olean actually fell into early holes of 9-4 and 11-6 before knotting it up through both the second (20-20) and third quarters (34-34). But for the second night in a row, it had a couple of players step up when it needed them most.
On Saturday, it was Jack DeRose and Albert Martin, who combined for 31 points in a 55-45 first-round win over the Owls. Twenty-four hours later, it was McClain and James. Those two combined for 16 of the Huskies’ 18 fourth-quarter points, getting a handful of game-separating transition buckets down the stretch. Both were named to the all-tournament team, with James earning MVP honors.
“Those two make us go in a lot of ways,” Kolasinski said of his two senior guards. “Both are in their third season on varsity for me, and we’ve kind of said this all season long, but we think they can really draw from the experiences they’ve had over the last few years.
“Late in the game, when it really mattered, they came up with big plays, defensively getting stops or steals, really providing us with the wherewithal of … they’ve been in those situations before. They know when to push it, they know where to get the ball. It’s just invaluable to have that kind of experience on the floor.”
Allegany-Limestone was down a pair of seniors — First Team Big 30 All-Star Tyler Curran and Maddox DeLong, who have missed the last three games with an illness. And still, the Gators were in it all the way, sparked by 14 points from Anthony DeCapua and 11 from Huddy Kwiatkowski, both of whom made the all-tournament team.
In the end, that last little stretch made the difference.
“You’re playing Olean, you’ve got to be able to make sure you can limit their 3s and not turn the ball over,” said A-L coach Glenn Anderson, whose team topped Otto-Eldred, 55-36, in the first round. “I thought we did a good job of that minus the last two minutes of the game. They got it rolling a little bit on us. Basketball’s usually a game of runs, and they got the last one to seal it.”
Regardless of who was on the other side, Olean buckled down after surrendering nine points over the first five minutes, holding the Gators to a season-low point total and just 20 points in each half.
“They’re a talented team; Glenn always has them playing hard no matter what,” Kolasinski said. “Any time we have a game in that series, everybody’s going to play hard. To have that final number up on the board (40 points), you’re really proud of the defensive effort. Our guys battled all game long, but especially down the stretch to get stops and widen the gap the way we did.”
At 5-0, Olean is off to its best start under Kolasinski, and seeing a balance that figures to bode well going forward.
“We talked about after the game, ‘Hey, record-wise, we’re the best you can be, so that’s a good place to be,’” Kolasinski said. “We also recognize we have a lot of room for improvement.
“We have a really good balance in terms of … we’re not relying on the same guy every night. We didn’t need Jack to have 17 tonight, we needed him to do the little things, and he did. That’s the mark of our team this year — they’re unselfish, and they’re all in and willing to be that.”