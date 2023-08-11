OLEAN — Coaches vs. Cancer will honor the late Bob Lanier with a posthumous award at the annual CVC dinner reception following this year’s golf tournament at Bartlett Country Club.
The Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic at Bartlett is set for Aug. 28, with an 11 a.m. shotgun start followed by a 5 p.m. cocktail hour and reception.
CVC will honor Lanier, the former St. Bonaventure player and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, with the Jim Satalin Inspiration Award for his extraordinary contributions to the Coaches vs. Cancer program and raising funds for cancer awareness.
The Jim Satalin Inspiration Award is named after the former St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach and student-athlete who was instrumental in the creation and expansion of the Coaches vs. Cancer program that has raised more than $130 million to date. A Syracuse native, Satalin served as the national director of Coaches vs. Cancer and remains a member of the prestigious national CVC Council. This award is given annually to an outstanding, sports-minded individual who has assisted the American Cancer Society in their mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone through the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative in Western New York.
During the golf invitational at the scenic Bartlett Country Club, current and former Division I NCAA coaches from across the region, media analysts and more will participate in the golf tournament, followed with a reception. The tournament will host a full field of golfers, with over 200 attendees expected to attend the dinner reception. The event will also feature an Online Auction allowing fans from across the globe access to some great items, beginning on Aug. 18.
The reception will be highlighted by keynote speaker, CBS Sports analyst Pete Gillen. Gillen spent 20 seasons at the head of the bench for Xavier, Providence, and Virginia, leading his teams to the NCAA Tournament 9 times. He is a five-time Mid Continent Coach of the Year. He owns 392 career wins, and has worked for CBS Sports as a college basketball analyst since 2006.
Funds raised from this event will benefit the American Cancer Society in direct support of cancer research being conducted across Upstate New York.