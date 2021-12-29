The history of the Times Herald’s Big 30 Boys Soccer Player of the Year award suggests the winner likely needs to score a lot of goals.
But that’s not the case for 2021’s winner of the Rich Sullivan Award (named for the former longtime Belfast coach), Allegany-Limestone senior Hudson “Huddy” Kwiatkowski. Kwiatkowski’s main responsibility is keeping goals out of A-L’s net, and the Gators had an excellent defensive season.
A-L shut out opponents 14 times in a 17-1 season, allowing just two goals in a perfect (16-0) regular campaign. That included a streak of 11 consecutive shutouts to start the year: A-L didn’t concede a goal until Oct. 5, a 2-1 win over Southwestern.
In the middle of that stout defense, few players had as much impact on their team’s overall success than Kwiatkowski, a third-year starting center back. He joined two teammates, forward Eric Spring (a 34-goal-scorer) and goalkeeper Jack Conroy (in net for all 14 shutouts), on the Big 30 All-Star team and took home the TH’s top prize for a boys soccer player in the area.
“You’re always not mentioned in the newspaper when the score reports come out about a game,” A-L coach Jon Luce said of defensive players like Kwiatkowski. “But for the last couple years they have been talking about him and our defense and our goalkeeper in particular having their shutout streak. That’s been a reward to them. They’ve always talked about it, they have their group chat going on, they talk with our assistant coaches, they know how important they are to the team and we’re always talking about that as a team as well. They take that seriously, that they may not get mentioned for scoring the goals but they take quite a bit of pride in keeping the opponents out of our goal.”
Luce called Kwiatkowski the leader of A-L’s defense for multiple seasons.
“He’s taken that leadership role pretty seriously, putting in a lot of extra work during the offseason trying to fine-tune his skills,” Luce said. “Even when he’s not at practice he’s down at the field working on his individual skills when the other kids aren’t there. The other kids have looked up to him, relied on him to be that mainstay on the back end of our defense in front of our goalkeeper. He’s one of those that leads by example, he wouldn’t ask anyone else to do anything that he wasn’t willing to do himself. He’s also been pretty versatile, too. Last year we moved him up to the offense when we were lacking the scoring ability. He was willing to (do that) and provide a little spark on offense, and when we needed him to move back on defense, he did the same with no questions asked.”
Of A-L’s shutout streak, Kwiatkowski noted, “We were really, really focused in practice the whole year. On the defensive side of things, I think us four have been together for a while so we knew what to do.”
Kwiatkowski said Luce would talk with him before every game to discuss what the coach needed from his defensive leader.
“Leadership is a big part of it, so talking and just controlling from the back, because I can see most of the field unlike, say, midfielders; I can see everything that we do,” Kwiatkowski said. “Then also slide-tackling, which is a big part of defense and just containing forwards.”
Kwiatkowski said he considers the reward a reflection of the whole team around him: “I wouldn’t be here without them. It’s nice to get it for myself but also my whole team.”
That kind of selflessness was evident when Kwiatkowski accepted a defensive role several years ago after coming up through the youth level as more of a midfielder or forward.
“When he was younger he played more of a midfield role and he kind of transitioned back on the defensive end,” Luce said. “He’s kind of stood out in shutting the opponents’ best players down, being that stability on the back side of our formation, just giving that peace of mind that if we have him there chances are that we’re not going to let in too many scoring opportunities.”
Kwiatkowski said the change came before his sophomore year, the season he stepped into a starting varsity role at center back.
“When I was young I was a forward,” he said, “so I’d say about three years ago during the spring travel season, coach Luce decided to put me back at center back and things just went really, really well.”
A-L’s defensive star said the lack of attention shown to the defense didn’t bother him since his team kept winning.
“I was fine with it, as long as we succeeded every single game, it was OK with me,” he said.
Kwiatkowski, the sixth A-L player to earn POY honors since the award’s inception in 2005, plans to continue his soccer career at SUNY Fredonia. He said coach P.J. Gondek “is a big part of why I’m going there.”
“I feel that he’s one of the best coaches around,” Kwiatkowski said. “I visited there this past summer and right when I stepped foot on campus I just loved it there. The soccer facilities there are great. I’ll be taking business management there and I really liked that and their facilities for business.”
— Along with A-L, two other schools earned the maximum of three all-stars each: Fillmore and Portville. Mitch Ward, Brent Zubikowski and Noradeen Muzaid-Omar made the Big 30 team from the NYS Class D finalist Eagles, while Michael Cole, Christian Gariepy and Kyle Mathes made the team from Portville, which also had an unbeaten regular season.
Port Allegany/Smethport had two all-stars, goalkeeper Ty Guilds and forward River Cramer.
Other Big 30 all-stars included Olean’s Quintin Allen, Bolivar-Richburg’s Wyatt Karnuth, Hinsdale’s Tucker Schwartz and Belfast’s Matt Weaver.