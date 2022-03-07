I never met Bob Klucik … but surely felt as if I knew him.
Three years before starting at the Times Herald, while working at Bradford’s WESB, my daily habit was reading the paper’s sports pages.
Mike Abdo, editor of that section, often wrote about Klucik, creating a larger-than-life image of the Portville wrestling coach, who was exactly as described. That was emphasized when he was named 1971’s Man of the Year, the TH’s highest athletic honor.
Bob passed away eight days ago in Naples, Florida, at age 84, after a six-month struggle with cancer. But he left a powerful legacy with the athletes he coached and the students he influenced.
But there was even more to him
According to his obituary, during his days as a scholastic teacher, guidance counselor and administrator, “(he lived) on a 30-acre piece of property where (he) hunted, fished, raised livestock and gardened in his spare time. He enjoyed bragging that he provided everything on the family’s dinner table except the butter.”
Indeed, Klucik was also mechanically inclined, fixing everything from vehicles to appliances. Bob took his wife, Sally, and two children – Robb and Laura – camping in all 48 continental states and his favorite conveyance was an RV that he built himself from an old bread truck.
But, above all, Bob was an educator, either in the classroom, gym or on the athletic field.
A Gowanda native and graduate of Buffalo State with a degree in counseling, after a three-year stint in the Army, Bob began his career at Portville as a shop teacher. And, oh yeah, he also started the school’s wrestling program.
By the time he left the sport – Bob also coached cross country, football and track – his 128-10 record, at the time, made him the winningest wrestling coach in New York State history. His teams won 85 consecutive matches between 1965 and ’71 and logged seven Cattaraugus County championships, six Section 6 titles and claimed 10 open tourney crowns.
By then, he had earned a double masters and an advanced certificate of education from St. Bonaventure which qualified him to be a guidance counselor. His coaching career ended after leaving Portville and Bob’s academic retirement followed several years as superintendent at Richburg Central School.
Still, despite that glittering resume, to many athletes at PCS in that era, Klucik’s greatest skill and impact was as a coach.
When Bob was inducted into the Portville Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012, late TH sports writer Jim Melaro did a profile on him. In it, the inductee told one of his favorite stories: A former Panther wrestler was asked by his Marine Corps drill sergeant why he couldn’t be broken. The wrestler replied: “Because I had Coach Klucik.”
Bob also started Portville’s Youth Wrestling program, a circumstance that began a 12-year stretch of coaching Robb.
Klucik’s son remembered, “Dad was a legend. I recall fondly as a kindergartner watching his team take the mat with military precision and warm up in a very intimidating way while the classic screwball Muppets song ‘Mahna Mahna’ was playing – almost taunting the other team. It was amazing. A thousand people would pack the local gymnasiums to watch his undefeated team add another victory.
“He retired from coaching the varsity team and started Portville’s youth wrestling program basically for my benefit, and he turned me into a state champion several times over. He started coaching the varsity team again and by the time I was in eighth grade I was winning varsity matches for his team and ended up making Army’s intercollegiate team at West Point my plebe year.”
Robb concluded, “I am one of the countless boys Dad helped mold into men. He really did a lot to help boys believe in themselves – helping many realize they could set goals and attain them, whether as an athlete or a student.”
