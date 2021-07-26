BRADFORD, Pa. — A sunny Monday under bright blue skies and with 80 degree temperatures was the perfect backdrop for the Penn-York Youth Golf League’s fourth week of a five-week tour.
Rained out July 19, the tour continued at Pine Acres Country Club Monday with Curt Barner of Kane Country Club shooting a 74 to win first place in the top boys’ division and Avery Salvaggio of Cardinal Hils shooting a 46 across nine holes to earn top honors for the girls.
“I played pretty well. I did a few things that weren’t so smart,” said Barner, noting “there were just small things” he might have done differently.
Barner edged runner-up Spencer Cornelius of Pennhills by one shot, while Bartlett Country Club’s Michael Davis finished third in the 16-18 age group with an 81.
“I was impressed,” Barner said of the course. “The greens were rolling pretty good today.”
Despite Barner’s victory at Pine Acres, he currently sits third in the boys’ cumulative standings through three of the tour’s four stops.
Cornelius sits atop the leaderboard with 27 points, while Kamdyn McClain is second with 19.5 points, just ahead of Barner’s 19.
Salvaggio felt she played well during Monday’s outing. In regard to the course, she said, “On a couple of holes, the greens were really dry, but otherwise it was good.”
Salvaggio also won at the Pennhills Club two weeks ago, giving her a sweep of the two Pennsylvania courses featured on the tour.
Sophie Bartman leads the top girls division through three stops, totaling 26 points, while Salvaggio sits in fourth place with 20 points.
Kaden Heckman (Pennhills) won the Division II boys title with an 85, while Carter Davis (Cardinal Hills) won Division III with an impressive even-par 36 across nine holes.
Makenna Heckman (Pennhills) edged Peyton Leet (Pine Acres) in a sudden death playoff hole to win her third Division III girls title, scoring 49, while the Division IV boys crown was claimed by Pennhills’ Ty Urban, who shot a 48 on modified tees. Allison Sikora (Bob-O-Links) shot a 67 from modified tees to win girls’ Division IV.
The next stop is Bartlett Country Club in Olean to finish up the tour. Following are the top 10 finishers for each age group in Week 4: