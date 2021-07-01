CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Michael Shuey is headed to Tokyo.
The javelin thrower, and Johnsonburg native, has made headlines in the past. He competed in the sport’s 2019 world championships and has been ranked top 30 in the world since then.
Now, the 27-year-old is an Olympian.
Shuey will represent the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. He qualified in the javelin throw at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track & field, which were held last week in Eugene, Oregon.
After placing second at the trials, the disappointment of a runner-up finish was matched by the confidence that he had done enough to punch his ticket to Tokyo.
“At first, I was disappointed because I didn’t win,” Shuey said. “I feel like that’s everyone’s mindset when they trained five years for a meet and it didn’t go exactly the way they thought it was going to in their head. I was disappointed with how I competed and how I placed.”
Shuey knew ahead of the trials that he could likely qualify for the games without winning in Oregon. A top-three finish, he recalled his coach telling him, would likely be enough.
“It was almost a sure thing because of where I was (ranked) going into the final week,” Shuey said. “So I was confident. It would have been more difficult not to make it in that situation than to make it.”
Shuey’s best throw at the Olympic qualifier measured 79.24 meters.
That fell short of the Olympic standard, which was raised to a hefty 85 meters for this year’s games. Less than 10 people in the world have thrown that distance this year, and only three in the history of the United States have ever thrown it.
Since no one at the U.S. qualifying meet matched or exceeded the Olympic standard, qualifiers were then selected by the World Rankings, which are formulated according to an athlete’s performance at their five highest graded events.
An event’s letter grade is determined based on its prize money and level of competition. Ranking points are then rewarded based on performance at those meets.
“It’s very convoluted,” Shuey explained of the ranking process.
Shuey is currently ranked 23rd in the world, one spot ahead of Curtis Thompson, who finished first at the trials. That ranking secured his spot in the 32-man Olympic field.
“I think that’s more post-competition blues of not doing what I wanted, but over the past couple days, it has kind of sunk in more and more,” Shuey said of his emotions. “I’m getting more and more excited about what this means.”
Shuey and his competitors were influenced by high temperatures at the meet in Eugene. That, plus the pressure that comes with an Olympic qualifying meet, had an impact on seemingly the entire field.
“Whenever you go to a qualification-type meet, it’s more mental than anything,” Shuey said. “Good people sometimes don’t do their best, and you see it everywhere in every event.”
Shuey, however, welcomed the added pressure that came with the high stakes.
“It was exciting because I like that kind of anxiety and stress that comes with those types of meets, and you don’t get that often,” Shuey said. “It was exciting to see how I was going to handle it. I’m excited to have another shot in three years to do that training again.”
Shuey’s 2021 has been riddled by injuries, which have lingered since resuming training following Christmas vacation. While he felt good at the trials, the injuries impacted his training before the event.
“It was really difficult to get the full training scheme going. It was really spotty,” Shuey said. “We’ve been slowly coming out of that, and I feel healthy as ever (now), but things weren’t really clicking as well as I wanted them to going into the trials.”
Considering how training had gone, Shuey’s trial performance was about what he had expected beforehand.
Since the competition, he has returned to the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in California, from which he has trained for the last two years. He will practice there until leaving for Tokyo.
“It’s supposed to be hot, and it’s supposed to be unbelievably humid,” Shuey said of the conditions that await him in Japan. “We leave (July) 24th, don’t get there until the 25th, and then I have 11 days from when I get there until when I compete in the qualifying.”
The 32 athletes will be split into two qualifying groups, ‘A’ and ‘B,’ from which the top 12 will qualify for the finals.
“The goal is to make it through qualifying,” Shuey said.
In the past seven Olympic games, 79-82 meters has been the range of distance required to place in the top 12 and advance to the qualifying round. That pits Shuey, whose personal record stands at 83.21 meters, in the heart of the field.
“That’s the goal. Make it into the finals,” Shuey said. “Once you do that, you’re really at the Olympics. You are in the Olympic final. That’s my goal.”
Shuey’s best throw at the 2019 World Athletic Championships in Qatar measured 80.53 meters, earning him 18th place. That experience, he said, will serve him well.
“I’m excited because the way that I felt in that qualifying round, it was a lot of stress,” Shuey said. “A lot of people had that same goal as (me), making it past qualifying. I learned a lot from that experience and I’m excited to not make those same mistakes going into the qualifier at Tokyo.”
While Shuey acknowledged that he cannot speak from experience due to this being his first Olympics, he anticipates that Tokyo will be very similar to the world championships. That, and the support he has received from friends and family in Johnsonburg and the surrounding area, have him excited to compete.
“I have received an unbelievable amount of support from everyone back home,” Shuey said. “Whenever you put this much time and effort into achieving a dream that some people didn’t think was in the realm of possibilities, it’s really nice to see that everyone is rooting and behind me while I do this.”
The qualifying round of the javelin throw is scheduled for August 4 at Olympic Stadium, with the final scheduled for August 7.
“I hope that everyone sees that they’re as much a part of this as the coaching staff, the doctors that I’m around here every day,” Shuey said. “A lot of people from back home are the reason why I even attempted to do this.”