Jim Boeheim

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim's 47-year tenure as coach at Syracuse came to an awkward end on Wednesday, with the university saying Orange assistant Adrian Autry has been promoted to the job.

The move came less than three hours after Syracuse lost to Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, after which Boeheim hinted at retirement but said it would ultimately be the university's decision.

