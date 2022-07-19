jcc-esports-pr

A rendering of the planned esports stadium on the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County campus.

 Photo provided

Later this summer, the outdated logo at center court of the Olean Family YMCA gym floor will be removed and replaced with one of a Jayhawk. The change will symbolically mark a new era of athletics at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus Campus.

Athletics returned to the campus in fall of 2020 with the establishment of men’s and women’s cross country teams that compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The college is set to add to that with an NJCAA-sanctioned esports team that will begin competition in a newly-developed esports stadium on campus.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social