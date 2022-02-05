The obituary page rarely contains uplifting news. And, for somebody in my business, the month of January was particularly punitive.
First it was a “local,” Bradford’s Paul Pfaff, then two media-types from Buffalo, one current, Miguel Rodriguez, one former, Brian Blessing.
IT WAS MY privilege knowing Pfaff for over 57 years.
What brought us together was the Big 30 All-Star Football Game.
Founder Don Raabe and six friends formulated the concept and did the grunt work for the event which debuted in 1974.
Even after Raabe passed away in ’93, Pfaff retained his role, as did John Place, the two men most involved with assisting in the game’s founding. In recent years, Pfaff’s role was reduced to fundraising until health issues ended his affiliation.
Paul died, at age 80, Jan. 19, while hospitalized by complications from coronavirus and his risk factors.
How he and Raabe became friends I don’t know; Don was a teacher at Limestone and the City of Bradford’s Director of Recreation, while Paul spent 39 years at Zippo, most of them in charge of the company’s Information Technology (IT) department.
What I do know is that Raabe couldn’t have had a better right-hand man.
Paul was his Football Chairman for a reason.
He immersed himself in the game, right down to the minutiae, but his main role was player acquisition.
These days there are myriad all-star games in multiple sports and the rules aren’t anywhere near as strict as they were when Raabe inaugurated his event.
He and Paul had to jump through NCAA hoops to meet the criteria … starting with participants being “graduated” seniors.
The NCAA stipulated that players must have at least nine practices to participate, so workouts were scheduled 17 days ahead of the game (there were none on the weekend). If an invitee missed the first two (Thursday and Friday) and opted not to play, Pfaff spent a frantic Saturday and Sunday finding replacements to make sure they were there on Monday to be part of the required nine practices (the banquet took up one of those weekdays).
Back then, we spoke constantly about what players had left and who was taking their place and he always had the answers and explanations.
Still, it was stressful stuff, but Paul, a genuinely, easy-going likable person, remained unflappable, always in control and never angry.
In my mind, after Don passed away, his was the voice of reason among the game’s administration and his common-sense view will be sadly missed.
MY FRIENDSHIP with Rodriguez dates to the mid-’90s when he was working sports for the Niagara Gazette. Eventually, he caught on with Buffalo News specializing in high schools.
When we first met, Miguel was a big man physically. We went a few years without crossing paths, but after a scholastic football game I encountered “Miggy” at the postgame interview and he had lost so much weight he was almost unrecognizable. However, he hadn’t lost his soft-spoken delivery nor his contrasting booming laugh.
My friends at the News maintained he was the hardest-working sports staffer at the paper, a particularly flattering assessment as he was also partially responsible for the care of a sister with disabilities.
Worse, his job got tougher when downsizing left Miguel as the lone scholastic writer covering 110 high schools.
Doing both jobs exhausted him and coworkers would tell of him falling asleep at his desk, waking up and finishing his story. But they were also concerned for his health. The weight he lost had returned and his other health issues were exacerbated by the lack of sleep.
One former colleague encountered Miggy at a game and asked whether he had been vaccinated.
His pointed reply was, “I’m not going to be a damn guinea pig.”
In late December, Miguel was diagnosed with COVID, hospitalized and put on a ventilator. He died of complications of the disease Monday, at age 47.
BLESSING was one of a kind.
Our relationship was limited to conversations at the events we were covering, especially during his 14 years sharing the Channel 4 sports desk with Van Miller.
Brian stood out with his flaming red hair, but mostly because he was so animatedly funny.
But it was after he left WIVB-TV and went to the now-defunct Empire Sports Network in the mid-’90s that he made his reputation.
Besides being a sports anchor he hosted Hockey Hotline with former Sabre Mike Robitaille. The postgame show was highly-rated as they were a perfect pair, unafraid of being critical … nor disagreeing. Brian knew how to push Robitaille’s buttons and it made for great TV.
Shortly before Empire folded as part of the Adelphia scandal, Blessing was let go and found work in Las Vegas.
There he hosted the Golden Knights Hockey Hotline and was doing several shows, including Sportsbook Radio.
But Brian never lost his Buffalo loyalty, unfailingly watching Sabres telecasts from Nevada.
And, in the ultimate irony, on Jan. 9, the day his beloved Bills clinched their second consecutive AFC East title, at age 64, he was found dead in his home of an apparent heart attack.
Las Vegas sports fans mourned his passing.
