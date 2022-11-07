BUFFALO — Megan Jackson, the latest in a long line of Olean High swimming standouts, had already won these same races at both the CCAA and Section 6 Class B events.
But facing her stiffest competition of the season at the overall Section 6 Swimming and Diving Championships …
Jackson, much like she did in the Class B meet, produced one of the meet’s top individual showings, claiming the 50 and 100 freestyle to highlight a strong Huskies showing on Friday night at Erie Community College’s Burt Flickinger Athletic Center. Jackson took the 50 free in :23.69, edging Williamsville East’s Lauren Golden (:24.19) for first, and won the 100 free in :51.50, topping Golden (:53.44) in even more convincing fashion.
Jackson was also part of the 200 free relay team that finished sixth of 24 teams in 1:45.62, alongside Tyyetta Herman, Anna Slavinski and Emmalie Gehm. That same quartet placed eighth of 25 teams in the 400 free relay in 3:54.02. Jackson, who had already qualified, will conclude her impressive season at the New York State meet Nov. 18-19 in Webster.
Additionally for Olean, the 200 medley relay team of Willow Chase, Herman, Slavinski and Gehm was 13th of 23 teams in 2:05.14. Herman took 15th in the 50 free (:26.13) as part of a solid showing.
Allegany-Limestone also had a couple of strong efforts, as Michaella Rhodes placed fifth of 22 scored divers with a 420.55 and Lauryn Ball took eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.37) and 23rd in 2:29.47 in the 200 IM. A week earlier, Ball broke her own school record in the 100 backstroke while earning a first place in the Class C event in 1:03.64.