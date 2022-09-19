ORCHARD PARK — It seemed to be a routine play.
The Titans, in the final minute of the first half, trailing the Bills 17-7, were hoping to get into field goal position before intermission.
Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill flipped a short pass to wide receiver Treylon Burks and he was immediately tackled by Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. But, as the two went to the ground, Buffalo’s 6-foot-5, 250-pound middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was also closing in to make the tackle, tried to jump over Burks. Instead he crashed into Jackson’s helmet, snapping his head and neck backward.
For 10 minutes, he laid on the Highmark Stadium turf surrounded by medical personnel, who put him on a backboard, then loaded him into an ambulance where he was taken to ECMC for a CAT scan and x-rays.
Preliminary reports said he suffered a neck injury but had movement in all extremities.
And while that’s great news, there wasn’t much coming out of Buffalo’s impressive 41-7 victory on the injury front.
In the second half, Bills safety Micah Hyde was hit in the head on a tackle and was down on the field for five minutes before Buffalo’s medical staff led him to the sideline and took him via cart to the locker room where he was treated for a neck injury.
And that wasn’t all.
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips left with a hamstring problem.
BUT THE injuries to Jackson and Hyde, in particular, are beyond punitive.
The Bills opened the season down Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, still recovering from a knee injury suffered Thanksgiving night. And though Buffalo’s staff waited until the last minute before the roster cutdown to 53 players, he was ultimately put on injured reserve assuring he will be out four weeks, but more likely six to give him time to get back up to speed as IR players can’t practice.
Even before that, the Bills lost their other starting corner to free agency in the offseason when Levi Wallace signed with the Steelers.
Those losses left Buffalo with Jackson and rookie draft choices Kaiir Elam (first round) and Christian Benford (sixth) as the top three corners until White returns, with Cam Lewis and kicking team specialist Siran Neal in reserve. Buffalo also has two rookie corners on the practice squad, Kyler McMichael and Ja’Marcus Ingram.
Last night, Lewis was inactive leaving the two rookies manning the cornerback spots after Jackson’s injury.
Fortunately, Tennessee didn’t muster much of a passing game in the one-sided loss and Elam and Benford held up fine. Unfortunately that won’t be the case next Sunday.
THE BILLS will be coming off a short week, flying to Florida and facing the 2-0 Dolphins who just produced one of the most shocking and impressive wins in the franchise’s 56-year history.
On Sunday, Miami trailed the Ravens in Baltimore, 35-14, with barely 12 minutes to play when maligned quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went all Dan Marino on them.
The former Alabama star finished 36-of-50 passing for 469 yards with six — SIX — touchdown passes in leading the Dolphins to a 42-38 victory … in regulation!
He got a boatload of help from his super-speedy wideouts, Tyreek Hill, the trade acquisition from Kansas City, and Jalen Waddle, last year’s first-round pick from Alabama.
Both had 11 catches, Hill for 190 yards and TDs of 60 and 48, and Waddle for 171 with TDs of six and nine yards. Tua also hit TDs to two different tight ends and targeted 10 receivers, nine of whom had receptions.
When that game ended Bills defensive backs coach John Butler had to be popping antacids like Skittles even before he lost Jackson and Hyde, neither of whom seem at all likely to be able to play five games from now.
Come Sunday, if you’re a betting person, wager on “the over.”
OTHER NOTES from the triumph over Tennessee:
— The victory marked Buffalo’s first home victoryin a Monday night game since beating Denver in 1994. Since then the Bills had dropped four straight, though they went 13 years without hosting one at the team’s request due to rowdy fan behavior.
— The sellout crowd was listed at 70,683.
— The game’s first turnover came when Tennessee’s Kyle Phillips muffed a punt with Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson recovering. Takeaway No. 2 came when Edmunds tipped a Ryan Tannehill pass and it was picked off by safety Jordan Poyer, his second of the year.
— Later, linebacker Matt Milano hijacked a Tannehill throw and returned it 43 yards for the first touchdown and sixth hijack of his career.
— Finally, Titans backup quarterback Malik Willis fumbled on a scramble when hit by Benford with end Bookie Basham recovering.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Tannehill was logged by Edmunds, his first of the season. Sack No. 2 went to end Greg Rousseau who got his second.
— Titans cornerback Roger McCreary, Tennessee’s second-round draft choice, had a game-high 11 tackles, all solos. Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, Rousseau, Poyer and Elam all had four stops to top the Bills.
— When Bills center Mitch Morse went out with an elbow injury, he was replaced by free agent acquisition Greg Van Roten.
— Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was Buffalo’s “Legend of the Game,” leading the pregame charge. But the most touching moment came when 97-year-old Bills Hall-of-Fame coach Marv Levy fired up the crowd with his famous, “Where would you rather be than right here, right now?”
— Inactive for the Bills were Davis, defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle, Lewis, linebacker Baylon Spector, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and tight end Tommy Sweeney.
